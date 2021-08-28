Cancel
Premier League

Rio Ferdinand backs Cristiano Ronaldo to usher in a new era of success at Manchester United as he insists there 'isn't anyone else better equipped to show them how to win'

Cover picture for the articleManchester United fans have Rio Ferdinand to thank in-part for the sensational return of Cristiano Ronaldo, and the pundit is convinced his old team-mate will inspire success at Old Trafford. The Portuguese forward was on the brink of moving to rivals Manchester City on Friday as he desperately sought an...

Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Manchester United can confirm that Cristiano Ronaldo will wear the iconic no.7 shirt after returning to Old Trafford.

The Portuguese superstar famously wore the legendary shirt number during his first spell at United and we can now confirm that Ronaldo will have it on his back once again. In his first six seasons at the club, between 2003 and 2009, Ronaldo made 292 appearances and scored 118 goals, winning nine trophies including three Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man Utd manager Solskjaer personally vetoed Elanga loan

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blocked Anthony Elanga from leaving Manchester United on loan this summer. It was believed Elanga would be loaned out after the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo. A number of Championship clubs had reportedly enquired about the young Swedish forward. However, The Mirror says Solskjaer vetoed those plans. The...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Rio Ferdinand confirms speaking to Cristiano

The former Manchester United and West Ham United defender Rio Ferdinand admits that he gave the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo a call and got him to reverse his decision on joining Manchester City. He has now be confirmed that the former Red Devils star is joining Manchester United after a 12 year absence, what a comeback this is from one of the greatest players to ever play the game.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Rio Ferdinand takes aim at 'WASTE OF TIME' Phil Jones as he urges his former team-mate to 'find a new club' and insists Man United should have offloaded the defender YEARS ago

Rio Ferdinand has claimed Phil Jones is blocking a Manchester United academy player from a first team opportunity as he urged the 29-year-old to leave Old Trafford. Jones played for the first time in 19 months in a behind-closed doors friendly against Burnley after being sidelined with a knee injury.
Premier Leaguehotnewhiphop.com

Cristiano Ronaldo Accepts Deal To Return To Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the biggest stars in the entire world, and whenever he changes teams, fans are on high alert. For years, Ronaldo got to play for Real Madrid and when he left for Juventus, it was a massive deal. Now, after three years with the team, Ronaldo has decided to go elsewhere, and for the last week, fans have been anticipating where he could possibly go.
Soccerpunditarena.com

Rio Ferdinand reveals details of phone conversation with Cristiano Ronaldo

Rio Ferdinand has revealed that he rang Cristiano Ronaldo “straight away” when he heard that his former teammate was considering joining Manchester City. Manchester United have confirmed that Ronaldo will rejoin the club after agreeing a deal with Juventus, despite it being reported yesterday that a move to City was a “done deal”.
Soccerchatsports.com

Rio Ferdinand blasts Trevor Sinclair, Simon Jordan and Jim White as 'clowns' as he hits back at TalkSPORT trio for saying he 'overstepped the line' for calling injury-hit Phil Jones a 'waste of time' at Manchester United and telling defender to 'find a ne

The fallout of Rio Ferdinand's comments over Phil Jones continue to rumble on as he hits out at TalkSPORT for their criticism of his viewpoint. On Monday, Ferdinand was scathing of Jones - declaring that the injury-plagued Manchester United centre back is a 'waste of time' at Old Trafford and should 'find a new club'.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tells Rio Ferdinand he is 'completely out of order' for branding Phil Jones 'a waste of space' in the Manchester United squad as he battles his way back from knee surgery

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hit back at Rio Ferdinand for calling Phil Jones a ‘waste of space’ by telling his former Manchester United teammate he is ‘completely out of order’. Jones played for the first time in nearly a year-and-a-half earlier this month in a behind-closed-doors game against Burnley after...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

CHRIS WHEELER: From despair to joy at Manchester United as the Red Devils tempt relentless winner Cristiano Ronaldo back... how he will fit into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's attacking plans will be intriguing

He was asked about it three times and three times he tried to straight-bat an answer. On the fourth occasion, however, it was almost as if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could not contain his excitement any longer. As if he simply had to tell everyone the news. So what was his...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

OFFICIAL: Man Utd unveil Cristiano Ronaldo wearing no7 jersey

Cristiano Ronaldo will wear the number 7 jersey at Manchester United. The Portuguese worn the famous number during his first stint with the Red Devils.  Edinson Cavani agreed to let Ronaldo take the number that he had worn last season, with the Uruguayan taking the number 21. "Manchester United can...

