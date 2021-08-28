Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals Man United wonderkid Amad Diallo has an 'exciting loan opportunity' as he confirms the winger will leave before the deadline after being pushed down the pecking order by Jadon Sancho

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskajer has confirmed that 19-year old Amad Diallo will leave the club on loan. Diallo joined the Reds from Atalanta in January for £37million but he has been limited to just eight appearances in all competitions for the club so far. Solskjaer has now confirmed...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jadon Sancho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Gunnar#Reds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer jokes he has stopped buying petrol cars to keep up with Abu Dhabi-backed Manchester City in transfer market as the Norwegian insists the Red Devils are 'a well-run club'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has jokingly revealed his part in trying to stop rivals Manchester City getting stronger in the transfer market - no longer purchasing vehicles run by petrol. Asked about Jurgen Klopp's comments that some clubs seem to have 'unlimited' buying power, Solskjaer put United's ability to sign the...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Phil Jones: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer defends ‘proper professional’ after criticism

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hit back at former team-mate Rio Ferdinand’s criticism of defender Phil Jones The 29-year-old is currently working his way back from a knee injury and has not played a competitive game for the club since January last year, prompting Ferdinand to accuse him of taking up the place of an Academy player.However, Solskjaer has launched an impassioned defence of the player having himself been through a similar situation.Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon, the United boss said: “I know more than anyone what it feels like to be injured at...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tells Rio Ferdinand he is 'completely out of order' for branding Phil Jones 'a waste of space' in the Manchester United squad as he battles his way back from knee surgery

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hit back at Rio Ferdinand for calling Phil Jones a ‘waste of space’ by telling his former Manchester United teammate he is ‘completely out of order’. Jones played for the first time in nearly a year-and-a-half earlier this month in a behind-closed-doors game against Burnley after...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals Cristiano Ronaldo is determined to show he's better than ever with Manchester United return: 'He will bring something completely different'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned Manchester United’s rivals that Cristiano Ronaldo is on a ‘personal’ mission to prove he is still the best. United set a Premier League record of 28 straight unbeaten matches away from home as Mason Greenwood’s late winner secured a 1-0 win at Wolves, with the travelling supporters serenading their returning hero throughout the match.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

'I hope Ronaldo isn't watching because he'll be pulling out of the deal': Roy Keane blasts Man United's 'lacklustre' first half against Wolves after urging Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to give his players a 'rollicking' at half-time

Roy Keane slammed Manchester United's 'lacklustre' first half performance against Wolves and said he hoped Cristiano Ronaldo was not watching. United struggled to get a foothold in the first 45 minutes at Molineux and failed to have a shot on target as Wolves created the better chances. Keane was not...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man Utd boss Solskjaer confirms loan club found for Amad

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Amad Diallo is on the move. Amad will leave on-loan before the market shuts next week. Solskjaer said, "It is not 100 percent clear, but we've agreed with a club. "We have found a place that we and Amad are excited about....
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Wayne Rooney warns Ole Gunnar Solskjaer he HAS to win big titles this season following Cristiano Ronaldo's sensational return to Old Trafford... and insists Man United players will have to work harder alongside the superstar

Wayne Rooney has claimed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer cannot afford to go another season without a trophy at Manchester United following Cristiano Ronaldo's sensational return to Old Trafford. The 36-year-old edged a step closer to completing his move to United from Juventus at the weekend after undergoing a medical in...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Opinion: every Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signing rated out of 10

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has overseen an overhaul of Manchester United’s recruitment policy. Gone are the days where long-term contracts were given to players without a desire to play for the club. Alexis Sanchez was immediately dismissed by the Norwegian manager upon his arrival and so too was Romelu Lukaku, among...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Manchester United confirm agreement for Cristiano Ronaldo deal

Manchester United have confirmed an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo.Former United winger Ronaldo had spoken to Pep Guardiola about his role at Man City, and it is understood the Portugal captain would have been paid over £250,000 a week at the Etihad. However, they backed away from any deal leaving United as the clear frontrunners for his signature - and a quick move appears to be on the cards with the Red Devils confirming the switch is imminent.Juventus manager Max Allegri earlier revealed today that the 36-year-old has “no intention” of staying at the Serie A...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Carabao Cup third round draw: Manchester United host West Ham

Manchester United will face West Ham in the third round of the Carabao Cup. This stage of the competition sees the teams involved in European competitions enter, so it’s a new experience for the Hammers, who usually enter in the second round. Man City will begin their defence of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy