Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals Man United wonderkid Amad Diallo has an 'exciting loan opportunity' as he confirms the winger will leave before the deadline after being pushed down the pecking order by Jadon Sancho
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskajer has confirmed that 19-year old Amad Diallo will leave the club on loan. Diallo joined the Reds from Atalanta in January for £37million but he has been limited to just eight appearances in all competitions for the club so far. Solskjaer has now confirmed...www.chatsports.com
