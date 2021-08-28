Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals Man United wonderkid Amad Diallo has an 'exciting loan opportunity' as he confirms the winger will leave before the deadline after being pushed down the pecking order by Jadon Sancho

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hit back at former team-mate Rio Ferdinand’s criticism of defender Phil Jones The 29-year-old is currently working his way back from a knee injury and has not played a competitive game for the club since January last year, prompting Ferdinand to accuse him of taking up the place of an Academy player.However, Solskjaer has launched an impassioned defence of the player having himself been through a similar situation.Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon, the United boss said: “I know more than anyone what it feels like to be injured at...