Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC rallies from $46,500, set to break $50,000 over the weekend?
Bitcoin price analysis is bullish for today. BTC/USD rallied over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin set another higher low at $46,500. Bitcoin price analysis is bullish today as the market has set a new higher low around $46,500 and has since started to rally back to the $50,000 major resistance. Therefore, we expect BTC/USD to break above the $50,000 mark later this weekend and look to reach the next target at $53,000 early next week.www.cryptopolitan.com
Comments / 0