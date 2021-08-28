Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC rallies from $46,500, set to break $50,000 over the weekend?

Dogecoin price is points higher than the critical demand zone originating from $0.262 – $0.281. Sellers are targeting to correct lower than the 20-day EMA at $0.28. Dogecoin is points higher than the critical demand zone originating from $0.262 – $0.281 after the meme coin managed to flip resistance in this area into support almost a week ago. DOGE/USD pair has been trading with mixed results on the 5-day chart before yesterday’s breakout above the $0.2900 major resistance level. Bulls have a chance to steer a rapid rally all the way to $0.3600 if they can uptick buying pressure.