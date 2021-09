For better chances at success, you need to ensure that your dirt is ready for Opening Day well before it actually arrives. If there is one thing I've learned over the 16 years I've been bowhunting, it’s you can never be “too prepared” for the upcoming hunting season. Just when you think you're ready, once season opens, you realize all of the things you should have done differently or did not do. Getting your hunting areas well-prepared ahead of time can be the difference of putting an arrow through that giant buck you've been watching or seeing your neighbor drive by with him in the bed of his truck.