Man found shot, killed in Lancaster city neighborhood Friday night may have been targeted: police [update]

A young man was gunned down in a Lancaster city residential neighborhood Friday night, according to Lancaster city police. Officers found the man, later identified as 23-year-old Rolando Rivera, lying in the street, unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds, in the 500 block of Third Street, next to Rodney Park off of Manor Street, at 9:44 p.m. after being dispatched there for reports of a shooting, police said in a news release.