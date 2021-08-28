Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lancaster, PA

Man found shot, killed in Lancaster city neighborhood Friday night may have been targeted: police [update]

By ERIK YABOR
Lancaster Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA young man was gunned down in a Lancaster city residential neighborhood Friday night, according to Lancaster city police. Officers found the man, later identified as 23-year-old Rolando Rivera, lying in the street, unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds, in the 500 block of Third Street, next to Rodney Park off of Manor Street, at 9:44 p.m. after being dispatched there for reports of a shooting, police said in a news release.

lancasteronline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Lancaster, PA
Government
Lancaster, PA
Crime & Safety
Lancaster County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Lancaster County, PA
Lancaster County, PA
Government
City
Lancaster, PA
City
Quarryville, PA
City
Strasburg, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Shooting#Police#Murder#Crime Stoppers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy