West Ham vs Crystal Palace LIVE: David Moyes' side look to cement their place at the top of the Premier League while Palace search for their first goal under Patrick Vieira

Cover picture for the articleWest Ham are looking to stay top of the table when they host Crystal Palace at the London Stadium this afternoon. David Moyes' side have scored four goals in each other their last fixtures with victories over Newcastle and Leicester. It's been a very different story for the Eagles, who are still looking for their first goal under Patrick Vieira.

Premier Leaguechatsports.com

New Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has played a cautious hand so far after gaining first Premier League point in goalless draw with Brentford... but slow evolution could trump the rushed revolution that saw Frank de Boer sacked after just 77 days

One reason that Frank de Boer failed at Crystal Palace and his reign lasted just 77 days was because he tried changing too much too soon. In that sense, this goalless draw against Brentford was not necessarily a bad thing for new manager Patrick Vieira given the high number of player departures this summer.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

West Ham 'hope £26m deal for Chelsea's Kurt Zouma will be completed by the time the Hammers face Crystal Palace on Saturday' as David Moyes' side continue negotiations with defender over £125,000-a-week contract

West Ham are hoping to make a decisive breakthrough in their bid to sign Kurt Zouma from Chelsea on Wednesday. The Hammers are in advanced talks over a £25million move for the central defender — who has also had interest from Tottenham this summer — and believe a deal is close.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Patrick Vieira urges Crystal Palace to be more clinical after Watford cup defeat

Patrick Vieira wants his players to be more clinical after his tricky start to life at Crystal Palace continued with a 1-0 defeat at Watford in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday. The Eagles dominated possession and created the better opportunities in the second-round tie, but forward Jean-Philippe Mateta was guilty of failing to make the most of three good chances before half-time.
West Ham United v Crystal Palace

West Ham United v Crystal Palace

West Ham, who have scored a total of eight goals in the their two wins so far, could name the same team for a third successive match. This game may come too soon for Arthur Masuaku, who is working his way back to fitness following a knee injury. Crystal Palace...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Crystal Palace boss Vieira insists no problem with Zaha

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira insists there's no problem with Wilfried Zaha. Zaha endured a frustrating afternoon at home to Brentford for Saturday's 0-0 draw, with the Ivory Coast international repeatedly expressing his emotions towards referee Martin Atkinson. The new boss and the Palace talisman also exchanged words at the...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Manchester City have scored 108 GOALS in cup competitions since Crystal Palace last netted in the Carabao or FA Cup... with Vieira's men still looking for first cup goal in TWO AND A HALF YEARS!

Manchester City have netted on 108 occasions in their respective cup competitions since the last time Crystal Palace did so, it has been revealed. The south London outfit's misery in cup competitions continued on Tuesday night after their 1-0 defeat by Watford in the second round of the Carabao Cup.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

West Ham, Everton and Crystal Palace in Sassuolo contact for Boga

Premier League clubs are queuing for Sassuolo wing-back Jeremie Boga. The former Chelsea trainee's future with Sassuolo is in doubt as he seeks a bigger stage. A return to England has been mooted and Foot Mercato says West Ham, Everton and Crystal Palace are all in contact. Boga is expected...

