Wildcats Drop Pair of Matches on Opening Day of Mercer Tournament

MACON, Ga. – The University of New Hampshire volleyball team dropped a pair of matches in the opening day of the Mercer Tournament at Hawkins Arena on Friday. In the late match vs. the host Bears, UNH fell to Mercer, 3-1. The set scores were 21-25, 25-22, 22-25, 24-26. "I thought we played well today in bits and pieces," said UNH head coachChristopher Feliciano. "We struggled a little bit on capitalizing and gaining momentum on others mistakes. You see that with the majority of a young team, we aren't making excuses, we need to get better and we recognize that. There are a lot more positives than there are negatives Obviously starting the season 0-2 isn't the way we draw it up, but we have to recover and take care of business tomorrow."