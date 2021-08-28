Philadelphia Eagles 53-man roster projection: Final edition

Today marks the deadline for the NFL’s final preseason roster cuts to get down to the 53 man opening day roster. With the preseason officially over, the Eagles will join the rest of the NFL in the mass cuts that will occur over the course of the day on their way to building out the 2021-22 birds. Some positions are more set than others, but there are still plenty of questions surrounding some of the bubble players at certain positions. To avoid getting to caught up in the weeds, it’s not worth it to guess on each individual player’s fate, but what we can do is have a general idea of how many players the Eagles will decide to keep at each position. It isn’t the full picture, but let’s at least guess at the outline of the puzzle, shall we? Here’s my prediction for how many players are on the roster for each position group by the time 4pm rolls around today: