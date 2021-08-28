Internet Computer Price Gains 17.4% to $66.37 – Where to Buy ICP

On 20 June, with the price of bitcoin below $34,000, one analyst made the forecast that the cryptocurrency would rise by $13,000 by the end of August.On 31 August, the price of bitcoin closed at $47,156 – less than a third of a per cent off the prediction.The person making the forecast, a pseudonymous Dutch analyst named PlanB, has become renowned for the “astonishing” accuracy of his Stock-to-Flow (S2F) model, which is based on bitcoin’s inbuilt scarcity.Follow all the latest crypto market updates with The Independent’s bitcoin live blogS2F works by dividing an asset’s current supply (stock) by its annual...