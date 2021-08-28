Internet Computer Price Gains 17.4% to $66.37 – Where to Buy ICP
Internet Computer has been one of the worst-hit coins in the cryptocurrency market because of volatility this year. However, unlike most cryptocurrencies that crashed because of a pullback from the entire market, ICP’s crash was different because it was attributed to insider trading. Dfinity, the company behind this coin, is also facing a lawsuit on this. Nevertheless, ICP has recovered and is currently on a significant uptrend.insidebitcoins.com
