Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: BTC/USD Survives Rejection at $49K as It Revisits Recent High

By Azeez Mustapha
insidebitcoins.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin Reclaims $48,000 Support as It Revisits Recent High – August 28, 2021. Bitcoin bulls have broken above the $48,000 resistance level as it revisits recent high. This breakout gives passage to buyers to push the crypto to retest the $50,000 psychological level. BTC/USD’s price is trading marginally above the $48,000 price level. The price movement is likely to be slow as the price action is characterized by small body candlesticks.

insidebitcoins.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Btc#Price Level#Price Action#Usd#Btc Usd Survives#Bitcoin Reclaims#Btc Usd#Cryptos According#Americans#Etoro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksCoinTelegraph

Price analysis 9/3: BTC, ETH, ADA, BNB, XRP, SOL, DOGE, DOT, UNI, LINK

Bitcoin (BTC) finally broke above the $50,500 resistance and Ether (ETH) has risen above the $4,000 mark. This suggests that there is growing interest in cryptocurrencies and several legacy finance companies are initiating steps to tap into this increasing demand. One of the world’s largest independent asset managers, Franklin Templeton,...
CurrenciesNEWSBTC

Five Bitcoin Price Charts That Suggest Bulls Have Little To Fear

Bitcoin price is back at $50,000 and until either support at $30,000 is broken to the downside or a new all-time high is set, the direction of the market won’t be as distinguishable. Fundamentally, the network continues to grow, and sentiment remains high surrounding the cryptocurrency space. Better yet for...
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

Litecoin Price at $222.24 after 18.3% Gains – How to Buy LTC

Litecoin has been among the leading gainers in the crypto charts in the past 24 hours. Most coins are trading in the green zone because of the impressive recovery in bitcoin and ethereum. Altcoins have responded to this uptrend, and they are currently making new highs. Litecoin is trading at...
Marketsthemarketperiodical.com

Bitcoin Cash ABC Price Analysis: Bulls On Fire, Another Fresh High of $356.60

The Bitcoin Cash ABC price is upwardly increasing around 24.1% during the intraday trading session. The 24-hour trading volume is at $9,220 million. BCHA/BTC pair is also trading positive by 22.4% at 0.00682504 BTC. The daily technical chart and price action of Bitcoin Cash ABC present an upward trend. According...
Retailinsidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction: BCH/USD Sends Price Below $735 Level

The Bitcoin Cash price prediction reveals that BCH touches the daily high of $735 as the coin prepares for more downtrends. BCH/USD shifted its focus from crossing above the upper boundary of the channel after touching the resistance level of $735. A few days ago, the market has been trading tremendously above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages. On the contrary, the Bitcoin Cash price could reach a low of $650 if the bears bring the price below the moving averages. At the time of writing, Bitcoin Cash may be contemplating which direction it could follow as the coin is seen trading at $710.44 support within the channel.
Stocksinsidebitcoins.com

Ripple Price Up 1.4% to $1.28 – Where to Buy XRP

XRP started 2021 on a low note after getting delisted from several exchanges because of the case filed against it by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). However, Ripple’s XRP has managed to recover from the effects of this case, and it is currently on a major recovery. Nevertheless, XRP is yet to break past its all-time high.
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Fails to Push Above $50,500

At the moment, the Bitcoin price prediction shows BTC dropping over 0.30% after touching the daily high of $50,558. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Ranging (Daily Chart) The daily chart reveals that BTC/USD failed to break above the previous resistance level of $50,558. Moreover, the Bitcoin (BTC) begins the day off by trending lower toward the $49,400 level inside the channel. However, the first support level is located at $48,000. Beneath this, support lies at $45,000, $43,000, and $41,000 levels.
Stocksinsidebitcoins.com

Dogecoin Price Rises 1.1% to $0.29 – Where to Buy DOGE

Dogecoin made an incredible gain during the first five months of 2021, because of the major support it received from Elon Musk. It was from this support that dogecoin became the popular cryptocurrency that it is today. The recent crypto market rebound has played a great role in enabling DOGE to reclaim higher levels.
Stocksambcrypto.com

Tron, BAT, Zcash Price Analysis: 03 September

It has been a mixed trading day for the altcoin market as while some coins noted rallies, others dipped on their respective charts. BAT’s price action demonstrated consolidation, although it traded far off its immediate price floor of $0.795. Zcash dipped by 2.8% and could break below its immediate support line of $147.70.
Commodities & Futurecryptopolitan.com

Ethereum price analysis: ETH seeks support above $3,800

Ethereum price analysis reveals strong support lacking above the $3,800 mark. Strong support is currently found at the $3,700 mark. Strong resistance is currently found at the $3,800 mark. The queen of cryptocurrency is enjoying newly found highs for the past day, and today is no different. After following Bitcoin...
Retailinsidebitcoins.com

Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC/USD Ready to Break Above $200 Level

The Litecoin price may continue to show an upward trend if the market could rise above the $200 resistance level. LTC/USD is currently showing positive movement for the past four days as the market continues to move above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages. Apart from this, the price of Litecoin still maintains an upward movement within the channel and traders can expect the price to continue to rise as soon as the bulls put more pressure on the market.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Struggles With $50,000 Level

The Bitcoin market has rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Friday only to turn around and form a less than impulsive candlestick. The $50,000 level has offered resistance more than once, so this should not be a huge surprise that the market has pulled back from that level. All things been equal, a pullback more than likely offers value the people are willing to take advantage of, especially with the area underneath offering an opportunity to pick up “cheap Bitcoin.”
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Signals Fresh Increase Above $51,000

The Bitcoin price retests the $51,000 level as it is now rising, but it must cross above the channel for a steady increase. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bullish (Daily Chart) BTC/USD is currently recovering higher from the $48,349 support zone and the first digital asset must cross above the upper boundary of the channel to start another increase. As of the time of this writing, the Bitcoin price still sits above $50,000 as a near $50,600 peak was seen with this recent rally during the European session today but currently correcting downwards as the market prepares for another trading day.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin price analysis: BTC retesting $49,000 soon

Bitcoin price analysis reveals a bumpy ride for the king of cryptocurrency. Bitcoin is likely to retest the $49,000 mark soon. Strong support is currently found at the $48,350 mark. Strong resistance is currently found at the $48,800 mark. Bitcoin price analysis reveals that the king of cryptocurrency is recorrecting...
Stocksinsidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Cash ABC Price Gains 39.7% to $275.49 – Where to Buy BCHA

The crypto market has been on an impressive rebound over the past month, and while there has been frequent volatility, some altcoins have shown great resilience in maintaining high levels and created new all-time highs. BCHA is among the outstanding cryptocurrencies that have created new all-time highs during the ongoing crypto bull run.
MarketsNEWSBTC

Bitcoin At $100,000, Ethereum At $5,000 Is Path Of Least Resistance, Says Bloomberg Crypto Analyst

Crypto predictions are on the rise with the recent bull run that saw the price of bitcoin surge past $50,000 again. Now, Market analyst Mike McGlone lays out the path of Bitcoin and Ethereum hitting new highs that would see them both at least go up 100% from their current price points. In the most recent release of the Bloomberg Indices Outlook Crypto, McGlone puts bitcoin on course for $100,000 and Ethereum at $5,000.
Stockscryptopolitan.com

Binance Coin Price Analysis: BNB/USD rallies to $489, before retracing to $485

Today’s Binance Coin price analysis suggests bullish signals. BNB/USD pair traded within a wide daily range between $473 – $489.76. Binance Coin Price Analysis: General price overview. Today’s Binance Coin price analysis suggests bullish signals for the next 24 hours after breaching resistance at $479 to a daily high of...
Marketsdailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forex Signal: Bullish Breakout Shows August High

Buy the BTC/USD pair and add a take-profit at 51,000. Set a stop-loss at 47,500. Set a sell-stop at 47,500 and a take profit at 46,000. Add a stop-loss at 49,500. The BTC/USD price bounced back in the overnight session as demand for cryptocurrencies bounced back. The pair rose from this week’s low of 46,256 to a high of 49,860. Other cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Cardano, and Litecoin also rose, bringing the total market capitalization of those tracked by CoinMarketCap to more than $2.2 trillion.
MarketsNEWSBTC

TA: Bitcoin Rallies, Why BTC Could Register A Close Above $50K

Bitcoin price started a steady increase above the $48,000 resistance zone against the US Dollar. BTC is now trading above $49,500 and it could accelerate above $50,000. Bitcoin started a fresh increase above the $48,500 and $49,000 resistance levels. The price is now trading well above $49,000 and the 100...

Comments / 0

Community Policy