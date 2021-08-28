Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: BTC/USD Survives Rejection at $49K as It Revisits Recent High
Bitcoin Reclaims $48,000 Support as It Revisits Recent High – August 28, 2021. Bitcoin bulls have broken above the $48,000 resistance level as it revisits recent high. This breakout gives passage to buyers to push the crypto to retest the $50,000 psychological level. BTC/USD’s price is trading marginally above the $48,000 price level. The price movement is likely to be slow as the price action is characterized by small body candlesticks.insidebitcoins.com
