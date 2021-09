The Ripple price is rising with a gain of 3.97% over the past 24 hours as it rises above the $1.30 level. XRP/USD is now holding strong above $1.30 after touching the daily low of $1.21 support. Moreover, it could be possible that the more the resistance level of $1.35 is tested, the more it is likely to break higher. Therefore, if the Ripple price crosses below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages, traders could expect the coin to break beneath and this may likely test the critical support levels of $1.10, $1.05, and $1.00.