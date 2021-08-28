Why EA Sports NHL 22 Has Me Concerned
EA Sports is primed to release another edition of their annual hockey franchise, NHL 22, on October 15th. And while I appreciate what I’ve seen so far in regards to the Frostbite engine (finally) making its way to the series, I’d be lying if I said I also wasn’t deeply concerned about the direction of this year’s game. Even with the respectable jump in visual fidelity, the scraps of footage that we’ve been fed leave me only with mere nibbles of confidence, as the on-ice product looks identical to last year.cogconnected.com
