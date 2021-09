The Arkansas Razorbacks kick off the 2021 football season on Saturday, Sept. 4 at 1 p.m. against the Rice Owls in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, but but before the season gets started there are plenty of questions to ask. We're always interested in how the fan base feels about the upcoming season, so let's put it to a vote. Here are a dozen poll questions about the upcoming 2021 Razorback football season. We'll do polls each week Arkansas has a game this season that will be more specific with regard to the upcoming opponent, as well.