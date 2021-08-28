Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harris County, TX

Teens on the run after 19-year-old shot to death during fight

Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XmO6U_0bftjo8v00

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County deputies are searching for a group of teens who they believe shot and killed a 19-year-old Friday night.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on Mosher Lane near Ella Boulevard.

The victim was meeting with a group of three to four teens when a fight broke out and one of the teens pulled a gun, according to investigators.

The 19-year-old was shot and killed during the fight, and the group ran away, deputies said. When they arrived, deputies found the victim in the road and attempted CPR, but he died at the scene.

There was no word on a description of the suspects or the vehicle involved. A witness tried to follow the vehicle, but was unsuccessful in trying to get a good look at it or the teens involved, deputies said.

Comments / 0

CNN

CNN

638K+
Followers
96K+
Post
525M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ktrk#Cpr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Houston, TXPosted by
CNN

Chase suspect falls through roof of NW Houston bar

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A police pursuit in northwest Houston came to an end when the man that officers were chasing fell through the roof of a building. It happened in the 2000 block of Wirt Road just after midnight Saturday. The man took off after a traffic stop, according...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CNN

13 injured, including 4-year-old, in at least 9 Chicago shootings overnight

(CNN) — At least 13 people were injured in nine shootings overnight in Chicago, according to police. A 4-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot twice in the head Friday night while inside a home on South Ellis Avenue, the Chicago Police Department said on its website. The bullets were fired from outside the home and came in through a window.
Towson, MDPosted by
CNN

Three people, including a student, were shot on Towson University campus

(CNN) — Three people, including a student, were shot on the campus of Towson University in Maryland early Saturday, according to the school and Baltimore County Police. The injuries were not life threatening, the university said in a message to the campus community, which said the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. when a group of people had gathered in Freedom Square, an area near the academic buildings at the center of campus.
AccidentsPosted by
CNN

Surfer dies in shark attack off Australian beach

(CNN) — A man who was attacked by a shark at Emerald Beach on Australia's east coast on Sunday died after a "significant" injury to his arm, according to New South Wales (NSW) Ambulance. Four crews, including the Westpac Rescue Helicopter medical team which included a critical care doctor and...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

How many people have died from Covid-19? We may never know

(CNN) — The simple truth is that far, far too many people have died from Covid-19. In the US, where vaccines have been widely available for months, it's a shocking number of people -- but while the official total will soon reach 650,000, the sad fact is we don't know the exact number and probably won't for some time.
Louisiana StatePosted by
CNN

'A lot more' than 700,000 people are still in the dark a week after Hurricane Ida swept through Louisiana, governor says

(CNN) — More than 700,000 people in Louisiana woke up in the dark Saturday as power restoration persists in being a difficult feat after Hurricane Ida battered the state. "Electricity is one of the biggest challenges that we have across Southeast Louisiana. ... There's not an even rate of restoration going on, and that's always going to be the case. I'm always happy to see people getting powered up, and some people are going to be quite a while," Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Saturday.
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Ida recovery could be slowed by rain this holiday weekend

Labor Day is usually the signal that summer is coming to an end, and it has been a summer for the record books. Summer was plagued by record drought, wildfires and multiple landfalling tropical systems, so maybe Mother Nature is finally giving us a break. For those still cleaning up from Hurricane Ida this break is welcomed relief.

Comments / 0

Community Policy