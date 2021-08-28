Tight end Travis Vokolek among Huskers who didn't travel to Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — A key member of the defensive line rotation and one of Nebraska’s top tight ends didn’t travel and won’t be part of Saturday’s game at Illinois. D-lineman Casey Rogers and tight end Travis Vokolek aren’t among NU’s 74-man travel roster. Chris Hickman likely ascends to the No. 2 spot at tight end in Vokolek’s absence, with Chancellor Brewington also in the mix. Nebraska will likely shuffle through 5-6 defensive linemen on its three-man front, especially with mid-80s temperatures and a heat index of 98 degrees leading up to kickoff.