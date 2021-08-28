Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Tight end Travis Vokolek among Huskers who didn't travel to Illinois

By Evan Bland
HuskerExtra.com
 7 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — A key member of the defensive line rotation and one of Nebraska’s top tight ends didn’t travel and won’t be part of Saturday’s game at Illinois. D-lineman Casey Rogers and tight end Travis Vokolek aren’t among NU’s 74-man travel roster. Chris Hickman likely ascends to the No. 2 spot at tight end in Vokolek’s absence, with Chancellor Brewington also in the mix. Nebraska will likely shuffle through 5-6 defensive linemen on its three-man front, especially with mid-80s temperatures and a heat index of 98 degrees leading up to kickoff.

huskerextra.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Champaign, IL
Football
Champaign, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Football
State
Illinois State
Champaign, IL
College Sports
Local
Illinois College Sports
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Frost
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huskers#American Football#Nu#74 Man Travel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy