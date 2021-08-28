Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Enter to Win Tickets to Price Is Right Live!

By Adam Preece
wklw.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe man often referred to by industry insiders as “The Host with the Most” brought viewers face-to-face with Hollywood’s biggest stars for over a decade. Todd Newton entered the world of game shows in 1999 as host of the Hollywood Showdown on GSN. He has since awarded contestants over forty-five million dollars in cash and prizes on shows such as Whammy, Family Game Night, Instant Millionaire, Monopoly Millionaires’ Club. When not in front of the camera or live on stage, the proud father of two is the author of multiple books and the founder of Newton Fund 4 Kids, which provides state-of-the-art pediatric healthcare to children in need regardless of a family’s ability to pay.

www.wklw.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Price Is Right#Canada#Newton Fund 4 Kids#Showtime#Arena
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Puerto Rico
Related
Cincinnati, OHWLWT 5

'The Price is Right Live' returns to Cincinnati in September

CINCINNATI — Come on down, Cincinnati. "The Price Is Right Live" is coming to Cincinnati's Aronoff Center in September. There will be two interactive stage shows at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sept. 25. Showgoers have the chance to hear their names called to "come on down" to win. Prizes...
Hobbies963kklz.com

Win REO Speedwagon Tickets

Tune in to 96.3 KKLZ at 4:10pm today (8/23/21-8/27/21) for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see REO SPEEDWAGON poolside at The Sandbar at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, Friday night, September 10, 2021 at 8pm! Plus, you’ll be entered into the grand prize drawing to win an overnight stay and dinner for two at T-Bones!
Performing Artswcsx.com

RENT 25th Anniversary You Could Win Tickets!

RENT – 25th Anniversary. For a quarter of a century, RENT has inspired us to choose love over fear and to live without regret. This Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning phenomenon has become more than a musical – it’s a cultural touchstone and a source of joy and strength for millions. RENT’s 25th Anniversary “Farewell Season of Love” is your FINAL CHANCE to experience this celebrated touring production – so don’t miss it!
Music959theriver.com

Win KISS Tickets!

Listen to Mitch Michaels in the afternoons all this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to KISS!. He will be giving them away every day with River Riffs at 3:40pm. SHOW DETAILS: Saturday, September 4th at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Tickets are on sale now at...
Musicmyq105.com

Win Tickets To The Black Crowes!

Tune in this week to Mason right around 3:15pm for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see The Black Crowes at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on September 8th! Make sure the number 1-800-990-1047 is saved in your phone and be ready to call. How to enter:
San Francisco, CAkoit.com

Win Tickets: Michael Bublé at Chase Center

96.5 KOIT and Celebrity Cruises are sending you to “An Evening with Michael Bublé”. Register below for your chance to win tickets to ‘An Evening with Michael Bublé“. You can also get registered for your chance to win a Caribbean Cruise in a luxurious ocean view room, presented by Celebrity Cruises, BMW Fairfield and 96.5 KOIT!
Joliet, ILwjol.com

Win Tickets to New Orleans North!

Listen to Slocum in the mornings Tuesday-Friday this week for your chance to win a 4 pack of tickets to New Orleans North!. He will be giving them away everyday between 6-9am. The Joliet Chamber hosts New Orleans North where downtown Joliet is turned into a little Mardi Gras for the night — complete with live bands, food trucks and plenty of beads!
Hobbieskfmx.com

ENTER TO WIN 2 VIP MEMBERSHIPS!

Enter to win 2 VIP memberships to Hub City Comic Con ($200 value). To enter, get social with us right here! Entering is easy, the more you share and follow, the better your odds. Good luck!
Moviesthecwtc.com

Enter to win tickets to an advance screening of CINDERELLA

Enter below for your chance to win 2 tickets to the CINDERELLA advance screening on Monday, Aug 30 at ICON Showplace Theater West End. Cinderella is a musically-driven bold new take on the traditional story you grew up with. Our heroine (Camila Cabello) is an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow, but with the help of her Fab G (Billy Porter), she is able to persevere and make her dreams come true.
Movieswcsx.com

Win Movie Tickets To See The Night House

94.7 WCSX has your chance to win a pair of Fandango movie passes to see the newest psychological horror film, The Night House, starring Rebecca Hall. The Night House: Reeling from the unexpected death of her husband, Beth (Rebecca Hall) is left alone in the lakeside home he built for her. She tries as best she can to keep together-but then the dreams come. Disturbing visions of a presence in the house call to her, beckoning with a ghostly allure. But the harsh light of day washes away any proof of a haunting. Against the advice of her friends, she begins digging into his belongings, yearning for answers.
EntertainmentPosted by
FMX 94.5

Win Tickets To Moonshine Bandits This Friday

I have a stack of tickets for Moonshine Bandit this Friday, August 27th, and I'd love to hook you and your buddies up with a fun night out if you will humor me a bit. It's pretty painless and it might even be kind of fun... Gather all of your...
CelebritiesPosted by
94.5 PST

Enter to Win Tickets to See Kacey Musgraves Before You Can Buy Them

94.5 PST is excited to welcome Kacey Musgraves back to Philadelphia, and you can win tickets from 94.5 PST BEFORE you can buy them!. She just announced plans for her limited 15-city tour star-crossed: unveiled, and it's coming to the Wells Fargo Center on January 26, 2022. Tickets go on sale for the general public on Kacey's website on Thursday, September 9 at 10 am.

Comments / 0

Community Policy