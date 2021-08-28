Enter to Win Tickets to Price Is Right Live!

The man often referred to by industry insiders as “The Host with the Most” brought viewers face-to-face with Hollywood’s biggest stars for over a decade. Todd Newton entered the world of game shows in 1999 as host of the Hollywood Showdown on GSN. He has since awarded contestants over forty-five million dollars in cash and prizes on shows such as Whammy, Family Game Night, Instant Millionaire, Monopoly Millionaires’ Club. When not in front of the camera or live on stage, the proud father of two is the author of multiple books and the founder of Newton Fund 4 Kids, which provides state-of-the-art pediatric healthcare to children in need regardless of a family’s ability to pay.