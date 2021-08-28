Cancel
NFL

How to watch, listen, stream Chargers vs. Seahawks

By Gavino Borquez
 7 days ago
The Chargers wrap up the preseason with a matchup against the Seahawks tonight.

Here’s everything you need to know so that way you can tune in.

Game Information

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Saturday, Aug. 28 — 7:00 p.m. PT

Lumen Field — Seattle, WA

Television

The game will be nationally televised on NFL Network and on KCBS-TV in Los Angeles and San Diego. Spero Dedes, LaDainian Tomlinson, Dan Fouts will have the call.

Radio

ALT FM-98.7 (English broadcast)

FM 105.5/94.3 (Spanish broadcast)

Streaming

NFL Game Pass

FuboTV (try it for free)

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more.

