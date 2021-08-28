Cancel
Greensboro, PA

No. 2 prospect Priester shines on the mound Friday night for Greensboro

By DK Pittsburgh Sports
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALTOONA, Pa. -- Greensboro's Quinn Priester started Friday night's game by striking out nine batters in a row and 11 of the first 12 hitters against the Asheville Tourists. Priester was perfect through five innings before yielding the lone Asheville hit in the bottom of the sixth inning. The 2019 first round pick of the Pirates finished the sixth inning before his night was complete allowing a hit, striking out 13 and walking no one on 96 pitches.

