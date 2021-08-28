Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Biicla Drops Distorted, Emotional Single “I FEEL” via Deadbeats

By Mike Ali
this song is sick
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussian producer, Biicla, has been relentless this year by releasing a number of infectious singles, remixes, and collaborations. His sound combines vintage samples and unusual vocals with forward-thinking electronic and alternative production. The Russian prodigy has once again teamed up with Deadbeats for his newest single, “I FEEL.”. “I FEEL”...

thissongissick.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emotion#Deadbeats#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musichypebeast.com

Kodak Black Drops New "Aug 25th" Single

Following his recent collaboration with fellow rapper Rod Wave as they released the single “Before I Go,” Kodak Black drops a new solo single entitled “Aug 25th.” The new track’s lyrics pose a slight similarity with the previous debut as he lays down the feelings of struggles and pain. For...
MusicNME

Rosalía collaborates with Tokischa on new single ‘Linda’

Rosalía has collaborated with Dominican rapper Tokischa on the new song ‘Linda’. The track arrived yesterday (September 1) with a music video directed by Raymi Paulus. Produced by LeoRD, the energetic dembow track sees the duo trading breezy verses over the beat, which melds Tokischa’s flow with Rosalía’s brand of flamenco pop.
Rock Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Guaranteed Feeling Shares Debut Single “Make a Move”

Guaranteed Feeling is the new outfit from Chicago indie rock mainstays Ryan “Hoagie Wesley” Ensley of Sonny Falls and Alex Reindl of Old Joy, along with producer, and unofficial third member, Michael Mac (Tasha, Mia Joy, Burr Oak). Ensley, Reindl, and Mac have been writing, recording, and performing together on and off for years in Chicago’s DIY community. The trio played all together in the now defunct indie rock band Shiloh, but though they went their separate ways, in the intervening years they’ve crafted not only thriving creative partnerships, but also a steadfast friendship.
Musicvariancemagazine.com

Listen to Jeremy Zucker's emotional new single 'Cry with you'

Jeremy Zucker is continuing a string of recent tracks with his new song "Cry with you." The track arrived Friday, and it's clearly an emotional offering, inspired by real-life events, serving as a promise to a friend going through a really hard time. “Six or so months ago, one of...
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Music Premiere: Laura Mihalka’s new single “Feels Electric”

California native and multi-instrumentalist Laura Mihalka is no stranger to music as her grandmother was a prolific composer and pianist who was raised in Hollywood, CA. Mihalka began playing cello when she was nine and has had the chance to perform with artists Kenny Loggins, Alex Ebert from Edward Sharp and the Magnetic Zeros, Todd Hannigan, Jennifer Terran, Angela Shelton, Delaney Gibson, Gina Villalobos, and more. Mihalka is releasing her second studio album, Feels Electric, on September 17, 2021, with the Grammy award-winning artist and producer Jesse Siebenberg (A Star Is Born, Ke$ha, Promise of the Real, etc.). Today, we’re pleased to premiere the title track from the upcoming album.
Music2dopeboyz.com

Max B Drops “Revolution” & “75 in the Can” Singles

While rumors persisting that he will be released from prison for years now, who knows when — or if — Max B will ever be freed. However, a little incarceration hasn’t stopped him from releasing music!. This time, Biggaveli drops aa pair of singles: “Revolution” and “75 in the Can.”...
MusicVolume One

Veteran Singer-Songwriter Collabs With WHYS Radio, Drops New Single ‘I Don’t Want To Wake Up’

A storied local performer has found her voice again and translated it into song. Nancy Dawn Olson, a Chippewa Valley native and veteran singer-songwriter, is back in business with her new single “I Don’t Want to Wake Up.” The track is her first release since her 2012 EP I’ll Be Alright, and details her struggles during the coronavirus pandemic, including longing for a long-lost love.“While I was writing this song, I was crying,” Olson said. “I was feeling so much pain at the time, and so much pain was being felt around me, so it was really cathartic to get those feelings out. When I grieve I write, so I needed to write this song for me.” Through a collaboration with WHYS 96.3FM radio host Gary Schmaltz, the song was mixed and produced by Chris Flores, known for his work with Guns N’ Roses guitarist, Slash. “She utilizes a ton of vocal gymnastics when she performs live,” Schmaltz said. “That’s what sets her apart and captures the attention of a lot of listeners in the area. She’s grown a lot as a singer and a songwriter.” Nancy Dawn Olson’s new single “I Don’t Want to Wake Up,” is available now on Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music, and all other major streaming services.
Rock Musicearmilk.com

The Velveteins drop their cozy, retro single “Cosmic Saturation”

Many bands are used to constantly having to travel for shows. There is something so adventurous and thrilling about going from place to place, but it can also be quite exhausting. The Velveteins unveil their fuzzy new single “Cosmic Saturation”. The offering expresses that chaotic feeling of moving around and the many sights and sensations they experienced. Their warm vocals floating above soft vintage-sounding arrangements create the ultimate tranquil listen. Reminiscent of bands like Rainbow Babe and The Murlocs, the song is soaked in deep psychedelia.
MusicMetalSucks

Kallias Drop New Single, “Supermassive,” Now with Vocals!

Less than a year after releasing their debut EP, The Fourth Phase, Kallias are back with a new song, “Supermassive,” and a special surprise… vocals!. Guitarist Nicole Papastavrou and bassist Chris Marrone have both stepped up to the mic on “Supermassive,” with Papastavrou handling the growls and Marrone on cleans. The double-vocal attack adds a whole new dimension to the band’s groovy, technical form of death metal, and it makes it a ton more accessible, too; this is their best work yet.
MusicEDMTunes

EDMTunes Premiere: gardenstate Drops New Single, 1995

Anjunabeats is known for bringing some of the best, and freshest music into the realm of dance music. Their recent backing of the duo gardenstate, is no different. In case you didn’t know, gardenstate is comprised of Sweden’s Marcus Schössow & American born Matthew Felner. The pair go back quite some time, to a time when Felner was a Talent Buyer for an east-coast event production company. This company booked Schössow for his first North American show back in February of 2008, and the rest is history. It was thanks to this chance meeting that the two came together based on their affinity of deep progressive melodic music. It was then that gardenstate was born. Today, we bring you a a brand new single, ‘1995‘, debuting as the first single on the upcoming album.
MusicNME

Brave Girls return with emotional video for new single ‘After We Ride’

Brave Girls have returned with a video for their brand-new single, ‘After We Ride’. The city pop-inspired song is the sequel to their 2020 track ‘We Ride’, which became a sleeper hit earlier this year after the sudden viral success of their 2017 single ‘Rollin’’. Meanwhile, the accompanying video captures the quartet dealing with the aftermath of a bad break-up.
Musicedmsauce.com

Biicla – I FEEL

Biicla is a Russian multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter and producer on the come up. His new single “I FEEL” is out now on Zed's Dead imprint deadbeats. Drenched in glitchy guitars buried under heavy distortion and wrapped around a somber vocal, Biicla gets a bit dark, a tad weird, and throws down the vibes. “I FEEL” is Biicla’s second release on Deadbeats so far this year, following up “Wut” which dropped back in January. Biicla shared some words about the new track, check them out below and under that stream “I FEEL” now.
Musicgratefulweb.com

The Late Ones Drops New Single "Feeling Myself"

Now they are releasing a new single “Feeling Myself,” the latest release from their highly anticipated debut studio album, The Fourth Quarter (October 8, via Easy Star Records). The track is an upbeat, feel-good summertime jam which embodies empowerment and confidence given to us daily by a higher power. The band is excited to present The Fourth Quarter, saying, “The album has a couple jams you’ve probably heard and some new ones that will blow you back to the Bible or the ‘90s, lol! So lace up those J’s because it’s crunch time and The Late Ones are on the line!”
Worldkpopstarz.com

TWICE to Release First Full English Single 'The Feels' in October + Reveals Teaser

Korea's representative girl group TWICE is now ready to dominate the mainstream music industry with their first-ever full-English track! On August 23, JYP Entertainment surprised fans with the news of TWICE's comeback, along with a video containing spoilers. TWICE to Release its First English Single 'The Feels' Worldwide in October,...
Musicthis song is sick

A-Trak & Wongo Are Kings of the “Groove Society” with Slick New House Hit

A-Trak and Wongo. Separate, they’re two sultans of all things sizzlin’. Together, they become a titanic force capable of beats the likes of which the world has seldom seen. This dream team has arrived to set your speakers ablaze with a vigorous new single titled, “Groove Society,” and before you push play, make sure you have an abundance of room to dance.
Theater & Dancethis song is sick

PREMIERE | Monsieur Frazier Delivers a Minimal House Clinic with “More Vivid Than Life”

Starting as a hip-hop producer and now big in the LA club scene, Monsieur Frazier is well on his way to climbing the ladder of notable musicians. His next major leap in the electronic sphere is releasing his self-titled debut EP tomorrow and letting the world devour his delicious palette of rhythms. “More Vivid Than Life” is the first track on the list, and we’re pleased to be able to premiere it for y’all today.
Musicthis song is sick

NotLö Creates a ‘Hallucination Effect’ with Dizzying New EP via WAKAAN

Our girl NotLö is back with new music, and the Denver-based sorceress is going in for the kill with this latest EP. Hallucination Effect was released today and consists of three outstanding tracks that are sure to obliterate you. A WAKAAN release, you know these tunes are nothing short of syncopated slappers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy