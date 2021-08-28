Cancel
Gering, NE

Gering football holds off Torrington for first win of season

By BRYANNA WINNER Star-Herald
Star-Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gering Bulldogs traveled to Torrington for the first game of the new season and beat the Trailblazers 14-9. “It feels great to come out and play an opponent like Torrington. They’re really tough and they’ll make a good run at the state playoffs this year,” head coach Danny O’Boyle said. “For us to come out and get a win early, it’s huge for our guys and for our program. For how far we’ve built from last year to this year, just confidence-wise, we’re not very familiar with winning.”

