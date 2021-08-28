Super Future Balances Beauty & Chaos On ‘Equilibria’ EP via SSKWAN
Hailing from Grand Rapids, Michigan, Super Future has been captivating the EDM scene with his unique heavy, experimental, and melodic approach to bass music. He’s shown an incredible versatility in his productions combining hard-hitting bass lines, groovy basslines, bright future-style synths, and ethnic and experimental percussion. The rising producer has teamed up with Liquid Stranger’s downtempo label, SSKWAN, for the release of his next EP, Equilibria.thissongissick.com
Comments / 0