Super Future Balances Beauty & Chaos On ‘Equilibria’ EP via SSKWAN

We have had our eyes (and ears) on Rohne for a while now, keen for an album as he kept rolling out tracks throughout 2021. Now, our prayers have been answered, as he graciously dropped the date for Forms, coming early October, and gave fans their last little appetizer of what’s in store with “Flicker.” It’s the fifth single he’s put out prior to the record and has a beautiful melody that just solidifies his unceasing talent.