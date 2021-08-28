Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Rapids, MI

Super Future Balances Beauty & Chaos On ‘Equilibria’ EP via SSKWAN

By Mike Ali
this song is sick
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHailing from Grand Rapids, Michigan, Super Future has been captivating the EDM scene with his unique heavy, experimental, and melodic approach to bass music. He’s shown an incredible versatility in his productions combining hard-hitting bass lines, groovy basslines, bright future-style synths, and ethnic and experimental percussion. The rising producer has teamed up with Liquid Stranger’s downtempo label, SSKWAN, for the release of his next EP, Equilibria.

thissongissick.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liquid Stranger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sskwan#Super Future
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
EDM
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musictheobelisk.net

Insect Ark to Release Future Fossils EP Sept. 24

New Insect Ark? Classic no-brainer interest. Insect Ark exploring synth minimalism in Stockholm and Brooklyn? Coupled with some live improv? Yeah, mark it an EP. I’ll check that out. Duh. Future Fossils will see release Sept. 24 through Consouling Sounds and follows the full-length The Vanishing (review here) released last...
Musicearmilk.com

UK producers SUPER-Hi and NEEKA drop optimistic new EP 'Following The Sun'

UK producers SUPER-Hi and NEEKA drop transportive EP Following The Sun—an optimistic but poignant collection of tracks made to evoke a sense of freedom. Combining the intricate production skills of SUPER-Hi (George Tizzard and Rick Parkhouse) with the dreamy vocals of singers NEEKA (Negin Djafari and Katy Tizzard), the EP swirls with happiness and hope.
MusicEDMTunes

Supertaste Drops Highly-Anticipated 5-Track ‘Super Classic’ EP

Supertaste are back at it, and we couldn’t be happier! This past April, we shared with you the lead single from their now released EP, titled Super Classic. Prior to this, we shared with you their 4-track EP titled Disco Breakup in July of 2020. Today, we are bringing you the Brooklyn-based indie-dance duo’s newest addition to their discography, in the form of their Super Classic EP. Likewise, if you’re a fan of indie dance, you’re going to love this one.
Minnesota Statethis song is sick

Minnesota Unveils Complete ‘Feel Again’ EP with Massive Dubstep Tune “Reality”

Minnesota has delivered a must-hear new body of work. The bass veteran had been steadily releasing singles over the past few years, but he recently shared his first EP since 2019. This new release is titled Feel Again, and features four dynamic, head-spinning bass weapons. All four of these tracks were released individually over the span of the last couple months, and with the final drop of “Reality,” we can now experience Feel Again in its entirety.
Musicthis song is sick

A-Trak & Wongo Are Kings of the “Groove Society” with Slick New House Hit

A-Trak and Wongo. Separate, they’re two sultans of all things sizzlin’. Together, they become a titanic force capable of beats the likes of which the world has seldom seen. This dream team has arrived to set your speakers ablaze with a vigorous new single titled, “Groove Society,” and before you push play, make sure you have an abundance of room to dance.
Musicthis song is sick

Rising Phenom mynameisleonidas Continues to Impress with “blue nightmares”

Without a doubt, one of the most promising emerging artists we’ve come across recently has been mynameisleonidas. Hidden by the veil of anonymity, we still don’t know much about the person behind the moniker, but the music is what we’re here for. He recently dropped his fourth release of his career so far, “blue nightmares,” and this one is another dope, leftfield hip-hop banger.
Theater & Dancethis song is sick

PREMIERE | Monsieur Frazier Delivers a Minimal House Clinic with “More Vivid Than Life”

Starting as a hip-hop producer and now big in the LA club scene, Monsieur Frazier is well on his way to climbing the ladder of notable musicians. His next major leap in the electronic sphere is releasing his self-titled debut EP tomorrow and letting the world devour his delicious palette of rhythms. “More Vivid Than Life” is the first track on the list, and we’re pleased to be able to premiere it for y’all today.
Musicthis song is sick

Rohne Announces Album, Drops Organic House Number “Flicker”

We have had our eyes (and ears) on Rohne for a while now, keen for an album as he kept rolling out tracks throughout 2021. Now, our prayers have been answered, as he graciously dropped the date for Forms, coming early October, and gave fans their last little appetizer of what’s in store with “Flicker.” It’s the fifth single he’s put out prior to the record and has a beautiful melody that just solidifies his unceasing talent.
Musicthis song is sick

Merlyn Silva Drops Peacefully Psychedelic Melodic Bass Track, “Vanakkam”

Grab your headphones for this next track, you’ll surely want them if you want to experience full sonic immersion. Merlyn Silva hales from Denmark and is making his TSIS debut with the release of his kaleidoscopic new single, “Vanakkam.”. The breathtaking complexities and nuance within this offering represent a gorgeous...
Musicthis song is sick

Loverground Spreads Joy On Lo-Fi House EP ‘Whatever Happens, Happens’

We’ve been a fan of all things Loverground these days after he teased us with a few singles off his upcoming EP, “Whatever Happens, Happens,” “Be Patient,” and “Pup Slushy.” The London-based beatmaker and multi-instrumentalist has perfected his own brand of lo-fi house that’s perfect for any setting. We’ve been anxiously waiting for him to drop his debut EP, Whatever Happens, Happens, for quite some time now and are thrilled to say it’s finally arrived.
Musicdjmag.com

Call Super announces new double EP, ‘Cherry Drops’

Call Super is lining up a new double EP, 'Cherry Drops', on can you feel the sun, the label they run with Parris. The EP, which will be split into two releases, takes in five tracks in total. It comes off the back of two collaborative releases between Call Super and Parris, which were released in 2019 and 2020.
Musicloudersound.com

Animals As Leaders return with video for brand new track Monomyth

US instrumental progressive rockers Animals As Leaders have released a video for brand new track Monomyth, which you can watch below. It's the first new material from the band in five years. The Washington DC trio also announced that they had signed a new five year record deal with their...
Entertainmentrekkerd.org

Code Sounds releases Abstract Beats sample pack by Sonny Nieuwenhuizen

Code Sounds has announced the release of a new sample pack produced by electronic music producer and sound designer Sonny Nieuwenhuizen. Following his debut sample pack Cinematic Ambience, this time Sonny dives deeper into the abstract and experimental depths of sound design with Abstract Beats. The sample pack explores the...
Musicthis song is sick

Misc.Inc Dazzles on Playful Lofi Single “Before We Met”

For today’s selection of uplifting electronica, we are bringing you a feel-good tune from Germany’s Misc.Inc. The lo-fi/downtempo producer boasts over 800,000 monthly listens on Spotify, touching the souls of many with the shimmering sounds that he crafts to “create stories and feelings”. His latest offering is the single “Before We Met”, which came out on Monday and is an alluring auditory tale of how life is enriched by love.
Musicthis song is sick

RÜFÜS DU SOL Drop New Video of “Alive” Performance at Red Rocks

Coloradans were in for a treat a few weeks ago when RÜFÜS DU SOL came to play Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Attendees to the show got to hear them play “Alive,” one of two recent singles they dropped recently, for the very first time. If you weren’t able to snag tickets...

Comments / 0

Community Policy