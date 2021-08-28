GC Football: Rice's season opener cut short by power outage

RICE -- Rice's Bulldogs were ready to open the season with a victory for new coach Michael Scott, who was a long time defensive coordinator for the Bulldogs before taking over the program this season.

But the bright start will have to wait because a power outage cut the game against Chilton short.

The opener at Bulldog Stadium had all the ingredients for a classic between the two talented teams. Rice trailed 20-8 but was driving and at the Chilton 18 when the game was called because the lights went out.

"It was going to end up being a pretty good game," Scott said.

Rice's Zack Meyers had already thrown a touchdown pass and a two-point conversion pass, and had the Bulldogs on the move. The Bulldogs are at home next week against Groesbeck -- if they have lights.

"We will try to be ready for next week's game," Scott said. "But if we don't have lights by Wednesday we'll move the game to Groesbeck."