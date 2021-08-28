Cancel
Rice, TX

GC Football: Rice's season opener cut short by power outage

By From Staff Reports
Corsicana Daily Sun
Corsicana Daily Sun
 8 days ago
RICE -- Rice's Bulldogs were ready to open the season with a victory for new coach Michael Scott, who was a long time defensive coordinator for the Bulldogs before taking over the program this season.

But the bright start will have to wait because a power outage cut the game against Chilton short.

The opener at Bulldog Stadium had all the ingredients for a classic between the two talented teams. Rice trailed 20-8 but was driving and at the Chilton 18 when the game was called because the lights went out.

"It was going to end up being a pretty good game," Scott said.

Rice's Zack Meyers had already thrown a touchdown pass and a two-point conversion pass, and had the Bulldogs on the move. The Bulldogs are at home next week against Groesbeck -- if they have lights.

"We will try to be ready for next week's game," Scott said. "But if we don't have lights by Wednesday we'll move the game to Groesbeck."

Corsicana Daily Sun

Corsicana Daily Sun

Corsicana, TX
