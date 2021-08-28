A. Smith Bowman Cask Strength Bourbon takes home Master medal in its inaugural competition

Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! In 1912 a man by the name of James Howard Snook represented the United States at the Olympic Games held in Stockholm, Sweden. He used this 1891 Pistol not to be confused with a revolver that has a revolving cylinder. James Howard Snook went onto win the gold for the United States. He also went onto later confess to murdering a student and mistress of his and would eventually be convicted of murder and sentenced to death by electric chair. Apparently, the jury only took 28 minutes to come to their conclusion. As Rock Island Auction Company states below a collector of this pistol had the pistol engraved “ELECTROCUTED/Feb.-28-1930”.