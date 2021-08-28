A. Smith Bowman Cask Strength Bourbon takes home Master medal in its inaugural competition
A. Smith Bowman Cask Strength Bourbon takes home Master medal in its inaugural competition. Just a month after its release, A. Smith Bowman Cask Strength Bourbon was awarded a Master medal, the highest granted, at the 2021 American Whiskey Masters. The newest addition to the Distillery’s lineup, each barrel included in A. Smith Bowman Cask Strength is hand-selected by Master Distiller Brian Prewitt and aged a minimum of 10 years. The initial release of this uncut, non chill-filtered bourbon came in at 141.1 proof and there are plans to release more each year.fredericksburg.today
Comments / 0