Simone Biles Celebrates Anniversary With Boyfriend Jonathan Owens

Posted by 
BET
BET
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Simone Biles is sharing her happiness with her fans. The decorated Olympian posted a pair of sweet photos of her and her boyfriend Jonathan Owens as they celebrated one-year together as a couple. Biles, 24, took to her Instagram account on Friday (August 27) to announce the news. “Oops I...

BET

BET

New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

BET is the nation’s leading provider of quality entertainment, music and news for the African-American audience.

 https://www.bet.com
Simone Biles
