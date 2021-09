Alabama head coach has liked what he’s seen from Bryce Young in his second fall camp, and his first as the starter. “Bryce (Young) has a really good knowledge of the offense, he’s a very bright guy, he makes good choices and decisions. He has a really good feel in the pocket and he’s played really, really well. We want to try and develop the timing of the passing game we need with the new receivers, with the people in the passing game to make the little things right so we can be a little more accurate or a little more consistent”