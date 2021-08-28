Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Seriously, do not take ivermectin to treat COVID

By Claire Maldarelli
Popular Science
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new warning against using the drug ivermectin to treat COVID-19. The drug is FDA-approved to treat a narrow range of parasitic infections including onchocerciasis (or river blindness) and strongyloidiasis. It’s also used to treat head lice and rosacea, and veterinarians often prescribe the drug to treat parasitic infections in animals as well. If administered incorrectly and at the wrong dose, it can cause nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea and, in the worst cases, hypotension, confusion, or even death, according to the CDC report.

www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Blindness#Ivermectin#Covid#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
Arkansas StatePosted by
CBS News

"They said they were vitamins": Inmates in Arkansas jail say they were unknowingly given ivermectin to treat COVID-19

An Arkansas doctor under investigation for prescribing an anti-parasite drug called ivermectin to jail detainees with COVID-19, even though federal health officials specifically warn against it, has said that those patients took the drug willingly. But several inmates at the Washington County jail say that is not the case — that they were given the pills with no indication of what they really were.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

21 Subtle Signs You've Already Had COVID

Could you have had COVID-19 and not even realized it? Possibly. "The majority of people who contract the coronavirus will experience mild symptoms, the most common being a high temperature and a new, dry and continuous cough. A smaller percentage of people will experience more severe symptoms," explains Dr. Daniel Atkinson, GP Clinical Lead at Treated.com.
Sciencedeseret.com

This new antibody can stop all COVID-19 strains, including new variants, experts say

A team of researchers may have found an antibody that can neutralize all known novel coronavirus strains, including the developing variants. GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology recently conducted a huge collaborative study by scientists and developed a new antibody therapy, called Sotrovimab. During the project, they discovered a new natural antibody “that has remarkable breadth and efficacy,” according to the Berkeley Lab.
Public HealthPosted by
Parade

Here’s What Symptoms of COVID-19 Look Like if You’re Vaccinated

Sneezing, coughing, some fatigue … these are all symptoms that might signify a developing cold. But they might also be the early signs of COVID-19. But wait—you’re fully vaccinated. Could it still be COVID? It can be a little hard to know, but you shouldn’t assume they can’t be COVID symptoms just because you’re vaccinated. Here’s what you need to know about what COVID symptoms look like if you’re vaccinated.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Covid Latest News: 3rd Dose Of Pfizer Vaccine Has This Effect

There have been all kinds of news about the coronavirus vaccines, which have been deployed all over the world this year. The vaccines for the novel virus are problematic and more people are refusing to get the shots due to their potential side effects. These have been discussed by experts...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

85 Percent of Breakthrough COVID Cases Now Have This in Common, Study Says

From major celebrities like Melissa Joan Hart and Hilary Duff to multiple U.S. senators, breakthrough COVID infections are affecting a wide range of people across the country. Since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says these breakthrough cases are to be expected. But they're increasing as the Delta variant continues to surge, signaling a need for more research about why certain people get the virus after vaccination, and what their cases look like.
Kidskasu.org

As Children's COVID Cases Surge, There's Another Virus On The Rise

Early versions of COVID-19 largely spared children but the delta variant proved to be much less discriminating, and has led to more child hospitalizations. Now, health care workers on the front lines say there is another frightening prospect looming: a surge in children diagnosed with a combination of COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus.
Public HealthPosted by
Well+Good

‘I’m an Infectious Disease Doctor—Please Don’t Take Ivermectin To Treat or Prevent COVID-19’

As the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV2 virus causes surges across the country, those sick with COVID-19 have begun seeking out disease treatments they can access at home. Unfortunately, no such treatments currently exist, says Monica Gandhi, MD, MPH, an infectious disease professor at the University of San Francisco. The drug Ivermectin, which is being self-administered by many who hope it will alleviate their COVID-19 symptoms, is not an effective treatment, and the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warns that taking it is downright dangerous.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

No serious health effects linked to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines: study

Federal and Kaiser Permanente researchers combing the health records of 6.2 million patients found no serious health effects that could be linked to the 2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. The study published September 2 in JAMA reports the first comprehensive findings of the Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD), which studies patient records...
Public HealthAOL Corp

What medical conditions exempt a person from receiving a Covid vaccine?

Now that the Food and Drug Administration has fully approved a Covid-19 vaccine, the Pfizer-BioNTech shot dubbed Comirnaty, more employers and universities are mandating immunization. Some people may seek medical exemptions to not receive the shots, but what medical conditions would warrant exemptions?. Individual companies and other institutions can determine...
Women's HealthPosted by
Popular Science

COVID-19 vaccines don’t cause infertility. Here’s how we know.

Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged all people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or considering pregnancy to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The updated recommendations were based on a new analysis, the agency said, which had followed thousands of vaccinated participants through pregnancy. Pregnant people are especially vulnerable...

Comments / 0

Community Policy