Seriously, do not take ivermectin to treat COVID

On Thursday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new warning against using the drug ivermectin to treat COVID-19. The drug is FDA-approved to treat a narrow range of parasitic infections including onchocerciasis (or river blindness) and strongyloidiasis. It’s also used to treat head lice and rosacea, and veterinarians often prescribe the drug to treat parasitic infections in animals as well. If administered incorrectly and at the wrong dose, it can cause nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea and, in the worst cases, hypotension, confusion, or even death, according to the CDC report.