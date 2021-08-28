Cancel
Essex County, NY

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Town of Moriah, Essex County, New York,

Cover picture for the articleNOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Town of Moriah, Essex County, New York, will accept sealed bids Fuel Oil, Diesel, Kerosene and Propane. All bids shall be received at the Town of Moriah Town Clerk’s Office, 38 Park Place, Port Henry, New York, 12974 by 4:00PM on September 9, 2021 and will be opened and publicly read aloud at the Regular Town Board Meeting at 6:00PM September 9, 2021, at the Town of Moriah Courthouse, 42 Park Place, Port Henry, New York.

