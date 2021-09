NEW YORK, Sept 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Watch out, bitcoin and ether. Cryptocurrency platform Cardano had its ADA token pass the $3 mark for the first on Sept. 1, just weeks after becoming the world’s third-biggest virtual tender. While its total value at that price of $96 billion is roughly a fifth of that of Ethereum’s currency and a 10th of that of leader bitcoin, according to Coinbase, the No. 3 has doubled in a month.