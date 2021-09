My husband is the love of my life. If it were just me and him in a bubble, it would be perfect. Reality, however, has burst that bubble. We recently moved to Vermont from another state because my husband hated it there. Vermont is paradise to him, while I think it is hell on Earth (sorry, Vermonters). I have been trying my best to adjust, but I'm on antidepressants and seeing a shrink due to the anxiety of being here. My husband is aware, but he just hopes that, poof, one day I will love it here. I'm certain that will never happen. What should I do?