Even as the Delta variant is adding an element of uncertainty to the timing as well as the logistics, office occupancy is currently higher than at any point in 2021’s first half and occupiers are setting firmer targets for workers to return to the office, report Cushman & Wakefield’s Sandy Romero and David Smith. “And as this plays out, companies will begin to have a clearer picture of how much space they will need over the next few years,” they write.