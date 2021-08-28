Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

West Notes: Canucks, Thomas, Skinner

By Brian La Rose
prohockeyrumors.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s an expectation that one of Canucks RFAs Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes will have to take a short-term contract this summer in order for Vancouver to be cap-compliant for next season. Speaking with Vancouver Hockey Now’s Rob Simpson, Pat Brisson, the agent for both youngsters, indicated that there’s no indication yet as to which player could wind up with which type of contract. Simpson suggests that Pettersson, who has offer sheet eligibility, could be the likelier player to sign first since Hughes doesn’t have that right although the odds of the center receiving an offer sheet worth signing at this stage is highly unlikely. No discussions are expected over the coming days with GM Jim Benning taking a quick summer break before training camp, something many general managers around the league are likely doing.

www.prohockeyrumors.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oskar Sundqvist
Person
Pat Brisson
Person
Alex Stalock
Person
Jordan Kyrou
Person
Quinn Hughes
Person
Elias Pettersson
Person
Ilya Konovalov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canucks#Oilers#Vancouver Hockey#Gm#Aav#The Athletic#Ltir#Edmonton#Postmedia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: Some Bruins Fans Need To Quit The Hayes Rumors

The cause of death for former Boston Bruins and Boston College forward Jimmy Hayes likely won’t be known for potentially a month or more. In an e-mail statement to the Boston Globe a spokesman for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner had this to say:. “OCME has completed an...
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Bruins Notes: Rask, Clifton, Bychkov

The NHL is officially going to the Olympics. So what does that mean for the NHL’s top unsigned free agent? Tuukka Rask has made it clear that he will only play for the Boston Bruins (and his teammates expect just that later this season), but the star goalie has said nothing about the 2022 Winter Olympic Games. The Olympic break will take place from February 3-22 and Rask must sign with Boston by the trade deadline, expected to be March 21, in order to be eligible for the postseason. Will he use the Winter Games as a warmup? As noted by The Athletic staff in their Olympics roster projections, if Rask wants a spot on Team Finland, it is his. For one, the team not as deep as they have been in the past, with the goaltenders projected to be Nashville’s Juuse Saros, Carolina’s Antti Raanta, and Chicago’s Kevin Lankinen. More of a factor though is that Rask’s numbers on the international stage are nothing short of stunning, with a .938 save percentage and 1.73 GAA in the 2014 Olympics and a .920 save percentage and 2.02 GAA in the 2016 World Cup. Add in his elite career NHL numbers and even at 34 and returning from injury he would be at worst the No. 2 for Finland. There is obviously some risk to Rask and the Bruins that he could re-injure himself while playing in the Olympics. However, the upside is that it will get him back into game shape without costing Boston. Once Rask is signed, there won’t be much time for him to get back up to speed unless the team opts to carry three goalies for a while. It will be interesting to see how the situation plays out and if the aging veteran is as determined to represent his country once more as he is to return to Boston for another run.
NHLchatsports.com

Canucks: Bold Predictions For The 2021-22 Season

VANCOUVER, BC - APRIL 18: The Vancouver Canucks take to the ice prior to the start of their NHL game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Rogers Arena on April 17, 2021 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images) The Vancouver Canucks are turning the page on a disastrous...
NHLcanucksarmy.com

Why the Canucks should make changes to their playstyle this season

Three words that Canucks fans are all too familiar with and might have come to despise over the past few years. It’s the system that the club has mostly used in the Travis Green era, to varying levels of success. This forecheck-heavy style might’ve been well-suited to an older group,...
Hockeychatsports.com

Canucks: Fans will have to be fully vaccinated to attend games

VANCOUVER, BC - OCTOBER 15: The outside of Rogers Arena on October 15, 2016 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Ben Nelms/Getty Images) Vancouver Canucks hockey is fast approaching. After the 2019-20 season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the playoffs in the bubble and the shortened 2020-21 season with the Scotia North Division, 2021-22 will have some normalcy to it. It is also expected that there will be fans inside Rogers Arena for the first time since March of 2020.
NHLNBC Sports

What is the Canucks’ potential this season?

The Jim Benning era Vancouver Canucks have been one of the more, let’s say, fascinating teams in the NHL over the past few years. In his seven years as the team’s general manager they have made the playoffs two times and only once played in the Second Round (the bubble season). They also completely fell flat in the North Division, missing the playoffs entirely in what should have been a great opportunity to make some noise.
NHLNHL

Canucks Sports & Entertainment Confirms Proof of Vaccination Program

Vancouver, B.C. - Canucks Sports & Entertainment (CSE) confirmed support today for the Province of BC's COVID-19 proof of vaccination program announced by Premier John Horgan, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix. CSE's vaccination program will require all guests, employees and event staff to...
NHLchatsports.com

Canucks: More on fifth round pick Aku Koskenvuo

SECAUCUS, NEW JERSEY - JULY 23: NHL commissioner Gary Bettman opens the first round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft at the NHL Network studios on July 23, 2021 in Secaucus, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) The Vancouver Canucks continue to add to their goaltending prospect pool. The...
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Keith Petruzzelli Signs With AHL’s Toronto Marlies

In a somewhat stunning turn of events, highly-touted goalie prospect Keith Petruzelli will not be playing in the NCAA nor on an NHL contract this season. The 2017 third-round pick of the Detroit Red Wings had parted ways with his rights holder, allegedly by his own choice, and was believed to be looking for a new NHL home or else returning for a fifth year at Quinnipiac University. Instead, the AHL’s Toronto Marlies have announced that they have signed Petruzzelli and to a two-year deal at that. It is quite the unexpected outcome for the decorated NCAA goaltender.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Canucks on the Farm: 3 Prospects the Sedins Will Love in Abbotsford

When Henrik and Daniel Sedin joined the Vancouver Canucks as special advisors to general manager Jim Benning, everyone was excited to see what their brilliant minds would bring to the team’s front office. After over 2000 games and 2000 points in the NHL, they will be doing their work behind the scenes rather than on the ice. Player development will be their initial focus as Abbotsford Centre and the Abbotsford Canucks will be their home for the foreseeable future.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Canucks Showdown: Elias Pettersson vs. Quinn Hughes

Two of the Vancouver Canucks’ biggest stars, Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes still remain unsigned. With both in line for massive long-term contracts either this offseason or next, they are without a doubt two of the most important pieces on the team right now. Which begs the question, who is more valuable in the long run? A superstar forward or a superstar defenceman?
NHLYardbarker

Canucks Roster Improved Since Last Playoff Appearance

The 2020-21 season was a complete disaster for the Vancouver Canucks as the team finished last in the North Division with a 23-29-4 record. What made matters worse was the increased expectations after the team’s successful 2019-20 season. Through 69 games, the club posted a 36-27-6 record and made the playoffs for the first time since the 2014-15 season. They beat the Minnesota Wild in the play-in round and then beat the St. Louis Blues in six games to advance to the Western Conference Semi-Finals. The Canucks forced a Game 7 against the Vegas Golden Knights after being down 3-1 series.
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Five Key Stories: 8/23/21 – 8/29/21

Even though arbitration-bound cases have all been settled, there were still some signings of note around the NHL over the past seven days which are highlighted in the key stories of the week. Hayes Passes Away: Unfortunately, the week got off to a tragic start with former NHL winger Jimmy...
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Snapshots: Crosby, Morrissey, Cech

Will Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby be Captain Canada once more this year? The Athletic’s Rob Rossi believes that Hockey Canada has already tipped their hand prior to an official announcement. Rossi notes that as the organization begins to promote the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympic Games, Crosby has been participating in commercial shoots, print ad shoots, and today an actual in-person promotional appearance with the “C” on his jersey. Now, Crosby did serve as the captain in his last appearance at the Olympics with Canada in 2014, which could explain the “C”. However, it is also just as much evidence that he could serve as captain again, especially he also captained the 2015 World Championship team and 2017 World Cup team in last two international appearance. One of the best all-time, it would be no surprise if Crosby remains Canada’s captain until his playing days are over. To this point, that role is not official for the 2022 Winter Games, but all signs point in that direction.
NHLtheScore

Horvat: 'Enough is enough' and Canucks need to reach playoffs

Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat says missing the playoffs in 2021-22 simply isn't an option. "I've been on the team, this will be my eighth year coming up, which is crazy. And I want to be in the playoffs," Horvat told The Athletic's Thomas Drance. "I don't want to go...
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Hurricanes Tender Offer Sheet To Canadiens’ Jesperi Kotkaniemi

The old adage surrounding offer sheets is that if one team messes with another team’s restricted free agents, they open themselves up to attack as well. After the Montreal Canadiens tendered an offer sheet to Carolina Hurricanes star Sebastian Aho two years ago, they are now facing the consequences. The ’Canes have returned the favor, announcing (in French at that) they have extended an offer sheet to Habs’ center Jesperi Kotkaniemi, which he has signed. The offer is for one year and $6,100,015. If you thought this wasn’t all about retribution, here is the kicker: the deal also includes a $20 signing bonus – Aho’s jersey number. Also this. The Canadiens have seven days to respond. They would receive first- and third-round picks if they elect not to match.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Canucks Prospects to Watch in College This Season

The Vancouver Canucks don’t have a lot of prospects playing in Canada this season, except for the ones nearby in Abbotsford. They do, however, have a strong contingent of players south of the border playing in the NCAA. While none of them are first-round picks hanging out in the Quinn Hughes and Brock Boeser clubhouse, they all have intriguing attributes that could one day translate to the NHL.
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Snapshots: Olympics, Outdoor Game, Eichel

Fresh off the field for next year’s Olympic tournament being set, ESPN’s Emily Kaplan reports (Twitter link) that an official decision on NHL participation is expected at some point this week. Octagon Hockey player agent Allan Walsh adds (Twitter link) that the decision will be that the league does allow their players to participate with an announcement being imminent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy