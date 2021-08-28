Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coding & Programming

10 Killer Ways To Speed Up Python

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome simple ways to speed up your Python code. Although Python is a fantastic and simple high-level programming language to work with, like most languages it has its flaws. There are a few significant hindrances to the Python programming language, but likely the most significant, especially from the perspective of Data Science work is likely Python’s speed. To understand why this is a hindrance, we first need to understand why this is the case, and why it is rather inconvenient when it comes to Data Science, for example.

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Python Programming#Data Science#Python Code#Computer Language#Java#Functools#Functools#Graphics Processing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Coding & Programming
NewsBreak
Python
Related
Cell PhonesZDNet

This app will speed up your Android phone in seconds

The thing that's responsible for slowing down your Android phone is you. All those apps and junk that you downloaded over the months and years are now kludging up your phone. And once this junk is on your phone, it can be a real pain to weed it out. Here's...
Coding & Programminggitconnected.com

An Alternative Way to Send Emails in Python

Stop using your Google password in your code. Even with the use of environment variables, mistakes can happen, and leaking your Google credentials is probably your worst nightmare. With growing awareness of security, it’s highly recommended to have 2-Step Verification set up in your Google account, if not already. However,...
Computersadafruit.com

Python snakes its way to the Arduino Nano RP2040 Connect and Nano 33 BLE

Power of Python for Arduino Nano RP2040 Connect and Nano 33 BLE – Python support for three of the hottest Arduino boards out there is now yours. Through our partnership with OpenMV, the Nano RP2040 Connect, Nano 33 BLE and Nano 33 BLE Sense can now be programmed with the popular MicroPython language.
ComputersFast Company

3 quick, surefire ways to speed up your Windows computer

If you’re looking for a new computer, it’s the most wonderful time of the year. After all, back-to-school brings big sales for PC makers and decent bargains for all of us—not just people buying machines for students. But if you really want to save money, here’s some news that’s also...
ElectronicsPosted by
Popular Science

Get up to speed with the best WiFi adapters

WiFi adapters, at their core, add WiFi to all kinds of different devices through a simple USB port. There are many reasons why you might want one. Many desktop computers, especially older ones, don’t have internal WiFi cards. You could install one, but there’s really no need: a USB WiFi adapter will be similarly priced, with similar effectiveness, and far easier to set up. Perhaps your computer does have WiFi, but it’s on the fritz, and that’s an expensive repair. No need! Grab a USB WiFi adapter. But what do you really need, and which is the best WiFi adapter on the market?
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

September Edition: Probabilistic Programming

We are an incredible species: we are extremely curious about the world around us, love to learn, and often find new ways and tools of doing just that. One such advance in the last couple of decades has been computation. By improving the architecture of compute engines, we have gotten better at simulating complex dynamics, enumerating large numbers of potential outcomes, and performing quick calculations over those vast sets of possibilities. All of these events have propelled our understanding of the world around us. Machine learning (ML), in particular, has equipped us with a highly flexible and powerful set of tools to predict, understand, and reason about the future. While the current state-of-the-art methods excel at the first goal, progress has been slow on the last two. One reason for this is perspective. The world is inherently complex.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

An Introduction to Reinforcement Learning with OpenAI Gym, RLlib, and Google Colab

An introductory tutorial on reinforcement learning with OpenAI Gym, RLlib, and Google Colab. One possible definition of reinforcement learning (RL) is a computational approach to learning how to maximize the total sum of rewards when interacting with an environment. While a definition is useful, this tutorial aims to illustrate what reinforcement learning is through images, code, and video examples and along the way introduce reinforcement learning terms like agents and environments.
Coding & Programmingmakeuseof.com

8 Ways to Check if a File Exists Using Python

Python’s dependency on external files is a crucial aspect, it's wise to pay heed to the base/source files before executing any code. Before running a particular program, you need to ensure your source files exist at the specified location. Every developer understands the need to create fall back codes, which...
Coding & Programminggitconnected.com

Beginner’s Guide to exceljs

The topic for today is about exceljs, a JavaScript package that acts as Excel workbook manager. Based on the official documentation, exceljs is a package that. … read, manipulate and write spreadsheet data and styles to XLSX and JSON. Reverse engineered from Excel spreadsheet files as a project. It is...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

How I speed up my Power BI report 5x

Your Power BI report is slow? Check how you can dramatically speed it up by applying some simple tricks while preserving the original report look. Can you spot the difference between the following two reports?. Yeah, neither can I!. But, there is a huuuuuge difference between those two reports! What...
Softwaregitconnected.com

Generating Swagger API Docs And UI Automatically For Express.js Apps

If you are writing your express js API, you might get in a situation where your number of routes is growing, and it’s getting harder to communicate your routes and their inputs and outputs within your team or outside your team, be that publicly or privately. One of the common...
SoftwareVentureBeat

Apache Software Foundation updates Drill for broader SQL queries

Let the OSS Enterprise newsletter guide your open source journey! Sign up here. The Apache Software Foundation (ASF) this week updated an open source Apache Drill tool that enables end users to query multiple data sources using SQL — without waiting for enterprise IT teams to create schemas and set up pipelines.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

How to Beat the Heck Out of XGBoost with LightGBM: Comprehensive Tutorial

So many people are drawn to XGBoost like a moth to a flame. Yes, it has seen some glorious days in prestigious competitions, and it’s still the most widely-used ML library. But, it has been 4 years since XGBoost lost its top spot in terms of performance. In 2017, Microsoft open-sourced LightGBM (Light Gradient Boosting Machine) that gives equally high accuracy with 2–10 times less training speed.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Top 4 Python and Data Science IDEs for 2021 and Beyond

Features vs. simplicity — here are the top picks for everyday data science workflows. The world of data science IDEs can be overwhelming. You can go from plain text editors for ultimate simplicity to IDEs so feature-rich they will make your head spin. Analysis paralysis gets even worse if you’re willing to pay for a piece of coding software.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

OneDrive as Data Storage for Python Project

We may already have this phrase “Data is the new oil”. And, we as data scientists work on the data science process — refining this new oil to be valuable and ready to use. The most fundamental step of the data science process is Data Storage. In this article, I am going to show an example of how to use Cloud technology as Data Storage.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Azure ML and DevOps meet Titanic

Azure Machine Learning is a cloud service for accelerating and managing the machine learning project lifecycle. It enables you to create models or use a model built from an open-source platform, such as Pytorch, TensorFlow, or scikit-learn. Azure ML is complimented with additional MLOps tools, which help you monitor, retrain, and redeploy models.
Coding & Programminggitconnected.com

CodeIgniter 4 CRUD Series with MySQL: Create

In this blog post, I cover creating data in a MySQL table using CodeIgniter’s Model class methods through a simple web form that collects user input for processing. The sample application will be a simple project tracking type of list. Much of the focus in this post — and overall...

Comments / 0

Community Policy