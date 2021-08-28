10 Killer Ways To Speed Up Python

We are an incredible species: we are extremely curious about the world around us, love to learn, and often find new ways and tools of doing just that. One such advance in the last couple of decades has been computation. By improving the architecture of compute engines, we have gotten better at simulating complex dynamics, enumerating large numbers of potential outcomes, and performing quick calculations over those vast sets of possibilities. All of these events have propelled our understanding of the world around us. Machine learning (ML), in particular, has equipped us with a highly flexible and powerful set of tools to predict, understand, and reason about the future. While the current state-of-the-art methods excel at the first goal, progress has been slow on the last two. One reason for this is perspective. The world is inherently complex.