Graham Potter praised the work of Brighton’s academy after his youthful Seagulls side overcame Cardiff in the Carabao Cup.Jakub Moder and Andi Zeqiri scored their first Brighton goals as Potter’s side booked a place in the third round of the competition with an impressive 2-0 win in the Welsh capital.It was achieved after Potter sent out a side with an average age of 21 and every outfield player being 23 or under.“You don’t really know for sure how it’s going to go against a Championship team,” Potter said after naming an entirely different starting line-up to the one that had...