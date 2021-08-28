Cancel
Biden: Another terror attack against US forces in Afghanistan ‘highly likely’ in next 36 hours

By Nathan Place
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

President Biden has warned that another terrorist attack in Afghanistan is “highly likely” in the next 24 to 36 hours.

“The situation on the ground continues to be extremely dangerous, and the threat of terrorist attacks on the airport remains high,” the president said in a statement . “Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours. I directed them to take every possible measure to prioritize force protection, and ensured that they have all the authorities, resources and plans to protect our men and women on the ground.”

Mr Biden said that in spite of Thursday’s attack on the Kabul airport and the continuing threats since then, evacuations have continued. On Friday, the White House said 6,800 people were airlifted out of the country, bringing the total number of recent evacuees to 117,000.

Even after the remaining American troops have left, the president said, the United States will continue to help get refugees out of the country.

“Despite the treacherous situation in Kabul, we are continuing to evacuate civilians,” Mr Biden said. “And today, we discussed the ongoing preparations to help people continue to leave Afghanistan after our military departs.”

On Thursday, two explosions rocked Hamid Karzai International Airport, killing approximately 180 people. Thirteen of the victims were US service members.

The attack came in the midst of a rushed and desperate campaign to get persecuted Afghans, American citizens, and other foreign nationals out of the country by 31 August, when the US has pledged to remove all its troops.

In the wake of the attacks, Mr Biden has faced widespread criticism, including calls to resign.

“To say that today’s loss of American lives in Kabul is sickening does not begin to do justice to what has happened,” tweeted Republican senator Josh Hawley . “It is enraging. And Joe Biden is responsible. It is now clear beyond all doubt that he has neither the capacity nor the will to lead. He must resign.”

In the hours before the attacks, US defense officials had warned of a “very specific threat stream” against the airport, and the American embassy in Kabul urged US citizens at Hamid Karzai to avoid the gates.

It is not clear yet whether today’s warning from Mr Biden is equally well-founded.

“The 13 service members that we lost were heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of our highest American ideals and while saving the lives of others,” the president added. “May God protect our troops and all those standing watch in these dangerous days.”

The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

