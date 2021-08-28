Cancel
Lions vs. Colts snap counts: What playing time tells us about Detroit’s upcoming cuts

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a closer look at the Detroit Lions’ snap counts in their preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts. David Blough: 45 snaps (70% of plays) You can’t read into playing time here, as Blough almost certainly got in the game earlier than planned due to Boyle’s hand injury. That being said, it does say a lot about Boyle’s standing with the team that he was the first quarterback out there yet again.

Tim Boyle
Jermar Jefferson
#Lions#Colts#Detroit#American Football#The Detroit Lions#Reynolds
Indianapolis Colts
Detroit Lions
