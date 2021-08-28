Lions vs. Colts snap counts: What playing time tells us about Detroit’s upcoming cuts

The Detroit Lions just completed the third preseason of the year against the Indianapolis Colts. With the game taking place, some players played well and some did not. The Lions wide receivers and the running backs had a mixed performance. The Lions defensive line showed a good performance by getting after the Colts quarterbacks. The Lions rookie Derrick Barnes was impressive. MicroMike breaks down what occurred in preseason week 3 and gives his winners and losers for the game. QB Tim Boyle (+3) — A bit odd that Boyle lands on this list after suffering what appears to be somewhat serious injury on Friday, but there is logic to it.