Naaman Roosevelt high-fived and bro-hugged his new Winnipeg Blue Bombers teammates. He laughed and kibbitzed with the men that make up the receiving group, and he stood behind the offence and studied every move. The one thing the veteran receiver didn’t do at Thursday’s practice was run a route or catch a pass, but that will come Friday. As to whether he might suit up Sunday against his old squad in the annual Labour Day Classic against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, well, as juicy a storyline as that may be, it’s still to be determined.