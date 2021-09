She may be 34, but Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce showed she is no mood to slow down at the Lausanne Diamond League on Thursday (26 August). The 'Mommy Rocket' took silver behind Elaine Thompson-Herah in the Tokyo 2020 100m, and finished second to her again in last Saturday's Prefontaine Classic in Eugene with Thompson-Herah clocking the second fastest time in history.