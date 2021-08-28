Elaine Thompson-Herah and Mondo Duplantis bounce back at Paris Diamond League
Elaine Thompson-Herah and Mondo Duplantis are back to their winning ways after suffering rare defeats in Lausanne. The Tokyo 2020 triple Olympic sprint champion roared back from her second-place finish in Lausanne in the 100m, cruising to victory on Saturday (28 August) at the Diamond League meet in Paris. The 29-year old Jamaican notched 10.72 seconds at a canter, ahead of compatriot Shericka Jackson (10.97) and Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith (11.06).olympics.com
