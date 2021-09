COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Coach Ryan Day previewed Ohio State’s season opener against Minnesota on Monday afternoon. You can watch his comments in the player above. The Buckeyes and Golden Gophers will kick off at 8 p.m. Thursday in Minneapolis. Other than the pandemic-delayed 2020 season, it will mark the first time since 2017 that the Buckeyes have opened the season with a Big Ten opponent, when they defeated Indiana 49-21 in another Thursday night game.