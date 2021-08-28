T&A Interview Curt Langford

Texas Tech (-1) ESPN FPI: Texas Tech has 64.3% chance to win. Last meeting: Texas Tech 63, Houston 49 — September 15, 2018. It’s a Texas-sized showdown in the Lone Star State’s largest city to start the year. Although the game transpires in Houston, this matchup between the Cougars and Red Raiders is technically a neutral-site game due to its location at NRG Stadium, home of the Houston Texans. Both head coaches, Dana Holgorsen and Matt Wells, enter year three with their respective programs in search of achieving bowl eligibility. Offenses usually run unhinged when these universities settle things on the gridiron, so we should be in for a shootout Saturday night.