T&A Interview Curt Langford

 7 days ago

Dr. Gustafson interviewed the President and CEO of the Alumni Association for Texas Tech. They discussed what's all happening this fall at Texas Tech, the start of football season, and the time he started a fire with a bottle rocket as a kid.

#American Football
Indiana Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

B1G embarrassment: Indiana misspells name on jersey for game at Iowa

Indiana got off to a rough start in its season opener against Iowa, and that was before the game kicked off. In a tweet posted, and since deleted, by IU’s official athletics account, the jersey of freshman running back David Holloman read, “Indinia.” Of course, it didn’t take long for fans to weigh in, and there was a predictable reference to Bishop Sycamore.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football Fans Are Concerned About Todd McShay Today

ESPN college football sideline reporter Todd McShay is trending on social media today as fans react to his hit during the Alabama vs. Miami game. Last year, the veteran ESPN college football reporter had to leave a Wisconsin vs. Northwestern game following a concerning appearance. McShay was later able to return to the sideline in the coming weeks and the specific reason for his departure was not disclosed.
San Diego, CAmadfriars.com

MadFriars Interview: Tirso Ornelas

Tirso Ornelas. (Photo: Jeff Nycz) Fort Wayne – Four years ago, the San Diego Padres capped their immense 2016-17 international…. You must be logged in to view this content.
Lubbock, TXPosted by
102.5 KISS FM

Gamblin’ Gauchos: Texas Tech vs Houston Preview with BJ Symons

Several weeks ago Kyle Jacobson and I started a podcast focused on sports wagering. Not just any sports wagering, the bets are all related to Texas Tech, the Big 12 and college football. There will be no horse racing plays discussed on our podcast. The name of the podcast is Gamblin' Gauchos which some would say was a precursor to our beloved Matadors.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Big 12: A conference's rise, fall and potential rebirth

1984: The Southwest Conference was still alive with Texas, Texas A&M, Arkansas, SMU, TCU, Texas Tech, Baylor, Rice and Houston but when the Supreme Court ruled that universities owned their television rights and not the NCAA, the seeds were planted for changes. 1990: The College Football Association, which had been...
College SportsLubbock Avalanche-Journal

Don Williams column: Add BYU, UCF, but stop there, Big 12

The Athletic, citing unnamed sources, reported Thursday that the Big 12 is looking at adding four new members with Brigham Young, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston being the leading candidates for expansion. If you've been reading here for any length of time, you might remember I've written over and over...
College Sportsourdailybears.com

PODCAST: 2021 Baylor Football Season Predictions Show!

Coffey, Fank, and Peter are back to give you bring you their annual season predictions for the Baylor Bears!. DID YOU KNOW: If you listen to the show in a podcast player that supports the Chapter functionality, the timestamps become links? I personally use Overcast and it works GREAT for this feature. They even have a web interface for those of you who listen to podcasts in a browser window!
Houston, TXCBS Sports

Texas Tech vs. Houston odds, line: 2021 college football picks, Week 1 predictions from proven computer model

The Houston Cougars will take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at NRG Stadium. Both Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells and Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen are entering their third seasons with their respective programs and both have underwhelmed in the first two seasons. The Red Raiders are 8-14 under Wells, while the Cougars are 7-13 under Holgorsen.
Houston, TXunderdogdynasty.com

2021 Week 1 Preview: Houston Cougars vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech (-1) ESPN FPI: Texas Tech has 64.3% chance to win. Last meeting: Texas Tech 63, Houston 49 — September 15, 2018. It’s a Texas-sized showdown in the Lone Star State’s largest city to start the year. Although the game transpires in Houston, this matchup between the Cougars and Red Raiders is technically a neutral-site game due to its location at NRG Stadium, home of the Houston Texans. Both head coaches, Dana Holgorsen and Matt Wells, enter year three with their respective programs in search of achieving bowl eligibility. Offenses usually run unhinged when these universities settle things on the gridiron, so we should be in for a shootout Saturday night.
Houston, TXOttumwa Courier

Texas Tech and Houston look for win to set tone in opener

HOUSTON (AP) — As Texas Tech coach Matt Wells enters his third season with the Red Raiders, his team is coming off what he believes is its best preseason camp since he arrived. It won’t take long to see if that produces positive results as Texas Tech travels to Houston...
Oklahoma State247Sports

6 bold predictions for Oklahoma State football in 2021

Time is running out and the guessing games will soon be over as Oklahoma State football kicks off its 2021 season Saturday inside Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys will host FCS opponent Missouri State at 6 p.m. CT on Big 12 Now / ESPN+. There are still a lot of unknowns as to how Oklahoma State will perform this season — some experts have the Pokes finishing near the top of the Big 12 standings, while others have them in the bottom half.
Houston, TX247Sports

Top 10 takeaways from Matt Wells' press conference previewing Texas Tech vs. Houston

Game week has finally arrived in Raiderland after what seemed like a never ending offseason. That means game week press conferences with head coach Matt Wells have returned as well and unlike last year in which all press conferences took place on Zoom, coach met with us media folks in person Tuesday at the Spike Dykes Meeting Room in the Football Training Facility.
Football937theeagle.com

Rodney Allison Interview

David and Gary interviewed former Red Raider and current Director of the DTVC. They talked about possible expansion in the Big 12, the importance of the Houston game, and some of Rodney's past playing experiences.
Houston, TX247Sports

Texas Tech vs. Houston game predictions

Texas Tech opens the season against Houston 6 p.m. (CT) Saturday at NRG Stadium in Houston. The Red Raiders are listed as a 1.5 underdogs to the Cougars by Vegas according to this source on Friday morning. Every Texas Tech game week this season the Inside the Red Raiders staff...
Cincinnati, OHPosted by
Yardbarker

BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, Houston could join Big 12 in 2023?

It was reported Thursday that a Big 12 subcommittee made up of Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt, Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades, Iowa State president Wendy Wintersteen and Kansas chancellor Douglas A. Girod could recommend that the conference extend formal invitations to BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston at some point during the upcoming college football season as a reaction to Texas and Oklahoma officially defecting to the SEC in the summer of 2025.
Texas StateTexarkana Gazette

Sark ready to make Robinson the focus for No. 21 Texas

AUSTIN — Steve Sarkisian's biggest decision of training camp was picking a quarterback. The new Texas coach's biggest priority for the season is likely making sure his best running back is getting the ball as much as possible. Texas opens the Sarkisian era Saturday when the No. 21 Longhorns host...

