Elmwood Park, IL

Comets, Wildcats win, Coalers fall

freepressnewspapers.com
 7 days ago

Reed-Custer capitalized on four turnovers and amassed 450 total yards Friday night at Elmwood Park to shutout out the hosts 60-0 in an impressive football opener. Meanwhile Wilmington traveled to Marengo where they got off to a slow start before scoring 23 unanswered points in the second half to defeat the Indians 23-0. At Coal City, the Coalers kicked a 40-yard field goal in the first quarter to tie things up 3-3 with Morris, but never found the end zone as the Redskins ended up winning 13-3.

