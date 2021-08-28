Dogs Allegedly Forced to Live Starving in Filth Deserve Justice

Target: Lawrence County Prosecuting Attorney Samuel C. Arp II. Goal: Ensure suspect accused of criminal animal neglect is prosecuted to the fullest extent. Police recently arrested a Mitchell, IN man named Trent Guthrie on counts of animal cruelty. Guthrie allegedly had been visited once before after a citizen called officials stating that he was improperly disposing of deceased animals. On the first visit, police reported finding multiple carcasses of previous pets dumped at the back of his property. He also reportedly had five malnourished dogs on the site, one chained up with no access to food or water and four forced to stand among their own feces. Police described inhumane conditions with a terrible smell.