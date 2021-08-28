Cancel
Racist barred from ever opening a store in Massachusetts again for the way he treated Blacks, others in his Back Bay stores

 7 days ago

The owner of the former Tannery and Tannery Outlet on Boylston Street this week admitted he systematically barred and verbally attacked potential customers because of their race and national origin and agreed to never again operate "a public accommodation" in Massachusetts. Hicham "Sam" Ali Hassan also agreed to pay $110,000...

The former owner of The Tannery shoe store in Back Bay has been permanently barred from running a retail business in Massachusetts and must pay up to $220,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by the state alleging that he discriminated against customers based on their race, ethnicity, and immigration status, according to a settlement reached with the office of Attorney General Maura Healey. Hicham Ali Hassan, also known as Sam Hassan, denied service to a Black man and a Middle Eastern woman shopping in the now-closed Boylston Street store, according to the complaint. In 2017, Hassan allegedly told the man he didn't want his "kind" in the store and implied he didn't have enough money to shop there. He spoke to the woman in a mock Arabic accent, saying, "Get out of here. I don't have anything for you here." These two incidents reflect a larger pattern of discriminatory treatment toward customers, Healey's office said. The fine will go toward restitution for victims and funds to combat discrimination and promote equity in the state. "We have strong laws in Massachusetts to put an end to the kind of unlawful, unacceptable, and racist behavior that this business owner blatantly displayed in his store," Healey said in a statement. "This settlement provides relief to the customers that were harmed and makes clear that everyone should be welcome and respected in businesses across our state."
