Spencer Brown & Qrion Release Hypnotic House Track “Rainy April”
Spencer Brown has made a name for himself with his forward-thinking brand of dance music that ranges from melodic, euphoric to darker, stripped-back techno. Qrion has brought Japan’s dance music scene to the forefront with her own unique sound that ranges from soft, exquisite beats to 90s-adjacent dancefloor numbers. The pair have worked together before and have once again joined forces on “Rainy April” out now via Anjunadeep.thissongissick.com
