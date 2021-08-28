Cancel
Spencer Brown & Qrion Release Hypnotic House Track “Rainy April”

By Mike Ali
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpencer Brown has made a name for himself with his forward-thinking brand of dance music that ranges from melodic, euphoric to darker, stripped-back techno. Qrion has brought Japan’s dance music scene to the forefront with her own unique sound that ranges from soft, exquisite beats to 90s-adjacent dancefloor numbers. The pair have worked together before and have once again joined forces on “Rainy April” out now via Anjunadeep.

#Dance Music#Hypnotic#Dancefloor#Synth#Spencer Brown Qrion#Anjunadeep
