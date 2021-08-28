‘Black Panther’: Lupita Nyong’o Honors Chadwick Boseman On The Anniversary Of His Death
Lupita Nyong’o honored her Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman on the anniversary of his passing. It’s hard to believe that it’s been exactly one year since the untimely passing of Chadwick Boseman. The actor, most recognized worldwide for his portrayal as King T’Challa AKA Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe died of complications from colon cancer on August 28, 2020 after getting diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer in 2016. His illness was kept a private matter as he continued to work as an actor.heroichollywood.com
