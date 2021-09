2021 is shaping up to be a banner year for Lashana Lynch, with the actress either appearing in or signing on to a trio of very high-profile projects. First out of the gate is No Time to Die, the 25th installment in the James Bond franchise that sees Lynch’s Nomi inherit the 007 mantle following the retirement of Daniel Craig’s secret agent. The role is likely to propel her to the top of many action hero wish lists if the trailers have been any indication.