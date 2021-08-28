Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

New Jersey Devils: Kevin Bahl Needs To Grow Dramatically In Offseason

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Jersey Devils defenseman Kevin Bahl (88): (Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports) Last season, the New Jersey Devils defense was awful. Listen, there were some positive things to come from the blueline. P.K. Subban was much better than he was the season prior even if he still wasn’t the player the Devils hoped they got at the 2019 NHL Draft. Ty Smith exceeded all expectations. Damon Severson was really good when he was really good. Unfortunately, that didn’t last.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damon Severson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Devils#Nhl Draft#Usa Today Sports#The New Jersey Devils#Nhl Draft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLhockeyinsiders.net

#BREAKING Major Development Regarding Jack Eichel.

One of the biggest storylines of the offseason has been the Jack Eichel drama and trade request. It's been a tough road for Eichel as the captain doesn't want to stay in Buffalo but the Sabres will only give him up if they get exactly what they want. With things...
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

Boston Bruins Defenseman Connor Clifton Announces He Has COVID

Just hours before Sportsnet Insider Elliotte Friedman broke the story on the NHL’s new COVID protocol, Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton announced that he had contracted COVID on his honeymoon. In an Instagram post just after 4 PM ET, Clifton posted an Insta-story breaking the news:. “When you get COVID...
NHLPosted by
People

Jimmy Hayes' Wife Says 'This Isn't Fair' After His Death: 'I Love You So Much'

Kristen Hayes paid tribute to her husband, former NHL player Jimmy Hayes, a day after he died at their home in Massachusetts. "My angel I love you so much," Kristen wrote on her Instagram Story, which was posted alongside a picture of Hayes holding the couple's two sons, three-month-old Mac, and 2-year-old Beau. "I miss you. I don't know how I'm going to do life without you."
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: Bergeron Leads; Bruins Weddings; Chara And Crosby?

The ‘Shut Up and Play’ crowd trolls Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron. The Boston Bruins hope to be sounding the goal horn at TD Garden on October 16 but lately they’ve been ringing wedding bells. Could Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby and former Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara end up...
NHLYardbarker

Bruins Might Be Among Multiple Teams Interested in P.K. Subban

Among the teams he mentions is the Boston Bruins, although Murphy doesn’t offer much more than suggesting a number of Bruins fans would like to see Subban in a B’s jersey. The Bruins, like many teams, would have a difficult time fitting in Subban’s $9 million salary, even if it is only for this one more season. Subban’s current deal expires at the end of this year but his drop in production means his salary is a huge albatross for any team that takes him in at the full price tag.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

New Jersey Devils: Dougie Hamilton Will Change His Reputation

The New Jersey Devils signed the biggest name on the free-agent market. They gave defenseman Dougie Hamilton a seven-year contract that pays him $9 million per season. The Devils were always named as a target for Hamilton, and eventually, they got their man. The Devils needed a star on the top of the defense. They got it. Hamilton is a legitimate number-one defenseman, and he can help the Devils now and in the future.
NHLchatsports.com

New Jersey Devils: 3 Huge Trades To Bring Quinn Hughes Here

Jack Hughes #86 of the New Jersey Devils and Quinn Hughes #43 of the Vancouver Canucks. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) The New Jersey Devils are likely done adding for now but I’m sure many fans have noticed that as time rolls on closer and closer to training camps that a set of big RFA’s is sitting unsigned. Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks will be signed to new deals, but it is at least a little interesting that they have not found common ground.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

New Jersey Devils: Luke Hughes Keeps Getting Great Michigan News

The New Jersey Devils used their fourth-overall pick to take defenseman Luke Hughes of the U.S. National Development Team Program. He is obviously the brother of Devils center Jack Hughes, who likely had a big push for his team to bring the brothers together. The Hughes family watched the draft together, and Jack was excited, to say the least.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

New Jersey Devils Affiliate Shares Crazy New Jersey And People Seem To Like It

The New Jersey Devils have two affiliates in the Utica Comets and the Adirondack Thunder. In the AHL, some teams get a little creative with their alternate jerseys, but the Devils affiliate never really thought outside the box. However, in the ECHL, teams can get a little crazy. The Thunder shared a crazy version of their jersey and some people seem to be into it.
NHLchatsports.com

New Jersey Devils: 3 Reasons Jack Hughes Will Have A Breakout Season

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - APRIL 27: Jack Hughes #86 of the New Jersey Devils skates in the first period against the Philadelphia Flyers at Prudential Center on April 27, 2021 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) The 2018 offseason gave New Jersey Devils fans hope that had been...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Devils’ Hischier Needs to Prove Doubters Wrong in 2021-22

In recent years, the NHL has seen a plethora of first overall draft picks becoming outstanding hockey players. Star centers Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, and Nathan Mackinnon immediately come to mind while sifting through first overall picks. On the other hand, first overall picks often get called “busts” or “irrelevant” because they did not score four goals in their debut like Mathews or score 148 points in their first two seasons like McDavid. The New Jersey Devils’ 2017 first overall pick, Nico Hischier, often gets ridiculed and doubted because of comparisons to other first overall picks. However, he is and will be a vital piece to the Devils for many years, but his fifth year will be his most telling season yet.
NHLchatsports.com

New Jersey Devils: Losing Jimmy Hayes Is Gutting For Everyone

Taylor Hall #9 of the New Jersey Devils (L) celebrates his first-period goal against the Los Angeles Kings with Jimmy Hayes #10 (r) at the Prudential Center on December 12, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) Jimmy Hayes passed away. The words are absolutely heartbreaking. He...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

New Jersey Devils: Is Vladimir Tarasenko Dream Dead?

The New Jersey Devils were one of the offseason winners this season, signing defenseman Dougie Hamilton and winger Tomas Tatar, trading for defensemen Ryan Graves and Christian Jaros, and then drafting Luke Hughes in the 1st round of the NHL Draft. It was a huge offseason for Tom Fitzgerald. Now, the Devils look like at least borderline contenders to make the playoffs in 2022.
NHLchatsports.com

New Jersey Devils Can Jump Into Carolina-Montreal Drama With Major Moves

Montreal Canadiens center Jesperi Kotkaniemi (15) celebrates a right wing Joel Armia (not pictured) goal against New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) during the second period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports. The Carolina Hurricanes just threw a massive swerve into the NHL offseason by making...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

New Jersey Devils: Jimmy Hayes Clearly Had A Big Impact

Today was a tough day for hockey fans. It was with great sadness that we learned about the passing of Jimmy Hayes. We know him as a former New Jersey Devils forward, but he also spent time with the Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers, and Boston Bruins. In addition to being...
NHLallaboutthejersey.com

Jack Drew, Michael Took, and the Penalties Drawn & Taken by the 2021 New Jersey Devils

As a companion piece for something out of the ordinary tomorrow, I decided to look into one of the more intriguing player stats: penalties drawn and taken. While a team’s special teams may not be good - like the 2021 New Jersey Devils - I believe there is value generated when a player is able to draw more penalties than they take and draw more than their teammates. It speaks to how the player is getting involved, drawing attention, and at least sometimes forcing the opposition to penalize them. Even if the team often does nothing with the power play - like many Devils seasons in recent memory - it at least is two minutes where the opposition cannot attack. For a team yet to find its way at even strength and could stand to get better, that is something. I want to know who on the Devils has been drawing the calls.

Comments / 0

Community Policy