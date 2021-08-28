New Jersey Devils: Kevin Bahl Needs To Grow Dramatically In Offseason

As a companion piece for something out of the ordinary tomorrow, I decided to look into one of the more intriguing player stats: penalties drawn and taken. While a team’s special teams may not be good - like the 2021 New Jersey Devils - I believe there is value generated when a player is able to draw more penalties than they take and draw more than their teammates. It speaks to how the player is getting involved, drawing attention, and at least sometimes forcing the opposition to penalize them. Even if the team often does nothing with the power play - like many Devils seasons in recent memory - it at least is two minutes where the opposition cannot attack. For a team yet to find its way at even strength and could stand to get better, that is something. I want to know who on the Devils has been drawing the calls.