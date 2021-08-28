On Monday, August 22, 2021, Robert E. Cameron, loving husband, grandfather and father of five children, passed away at the age of 86, at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau, WI. Bob was born Feb 13, 1935 in Ashland, WI the son of Berkley and Dorothy (Williams) Cameron. He attended Ashland High School, graduating in 1953. He then served in the United States Army from 1954 to 1957, where he further developed his leadership skills as a veteran of the Korean War. Bob was united in marriage to the love of his life, Betty B. Bernard on May 23, 1959 in Ashland. He graduated from Northland College in 1961; he then began a career as an educator and enjoyed mentoring many young students across Wisconsin. He began teaching in Mosinee, WI from 1961 to 1964, Brown Deer WI from 1964 to 1970, Abbotsford, WI from 1970 to 1972 and Medford Middle School from 1976 until retiring in 1996. He also coached high school football and wrestling teams along the way. He remained active in the community as a 4H leader and a member of the Lions Club. From 1972 to 1986 he also operated a dairy farm and raised many horses. He was most proud of his two Appaloosa bread horses, WarbondsBarette and Lazer. After retirement, Bob returned home to Ashland, there he was a member of the North Wisconsin Rod and Gun Club and the president for 12 years. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 690 in Ashland and was the commander for several terms. Bob happily lived his retirement years enjoying wood working, the outdoors, including deer hunting, fishing, gardening, improving the wildlife habitat and taking care of the many fruit trees on his retirement farm.