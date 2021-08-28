Cancel
Jordan Love starts Green Bay Packers' preseason finale

By Jonathan Wagner about 7 hours
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love started Saturday’s preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. Love has been sidelined with a shoulder injury over the past week, but he is now ready to return to the field, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Love could play deep into the game.

“Packers QB Jordan Love will start today’s preseason game against the Bills, I’m told,” Pelissero tweeted. “Officially back after missing last week’s game with a minor shoulder strain. Coach Matt Lafleur said this week Love could play into the third quarter.”

Love was injured in Green Bay’s first preseason game

In Green Bay’s first preseason contest against the Houston Texans, Love completed 12-of-17 passes with 122 yards and a touchdown. Love was a little dinged up following the game, and his status has been day-to-day for the last week or so. When the Packers faced the Jets last weekend, Love sat out for precautionary reasons.

Love’s MRI came back clean following the game, but he wasn’t quite ready to return. Now, Love appears to be fully recovered from his injury. As Love takes the field against Buffalo, it will be his final opportunity to play significant snaps before he goes back to being Aaron Rodgers’ primary backup. Love will be able to face off against one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks in Josh Allen.

Love’s progress is important for Packers

Aaron Rodgers and his relationship with the Packers has been the biggest storyline throughout the offseason. Even though Love is expected to eventually replace Rodgers at quarterback in Green Bay, Rodgers appreciates Love’s willingness to learn.

“He may not ask a ton of questions, but I know he’s watching,” Rodgers said of Love. “We put on a clip from last year, going through some install that we’re putting in in the next couple of days. Watching him from last year to this year, you can just see that he’s been honing the craft. Working on his timing, and his tempo, and his drops and his balance.”

Love threw for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns and 29 interceptions in his collegiate career at Utah State. The Packers selected him 26th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, which was a surprising selection at the time. Kurt Benkert also remains on the roster at quarterback. Love’s return from injury could play a role in Green Bay’s decision to keep Benkert on the roster.

