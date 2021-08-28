Cancel
Lions Penei Sewell Lowest PFF Graded Offensive Player in Preseason Finale

7 days ago
Yardbarker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second straight week in the preseason, Detroit Lions rookie offensive lineman Penei Sewell was the team's lowest-graded player on offense, per Pro Football Focus. Against the Indianapolis Colts, Sewell earned a PFF grade of 35.3. The No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft finished his first...

